DECA

Mulledy Jane Cook and Bryson Richardson

CHARLESTON — Hampshire High School DECA students made impressive strides during their annual Career Development Conference visit in Charleston, and two students made it onto the state officer team.

Junior Mulledy Jane Cook made HHS history by being elected the West Virginia Chartered Association President for 2023-2024, and sophomore Bryson Richardson was elected vice president.

