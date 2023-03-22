CHARLESTON — Hampshire High School DECA students made impressive strides during their annual Career Development Conference visit in Charleston, and two students made it onto the state officer team.
Junior Mulledy Jane Cook made HHS history by being elected the West Virginia Chartered Association President for 2023-2024, and sophomore Bryson Richardson was elected vice president.
“I’m not surprised that Mulledy Jane was elected; she’s articulate, she’s got a lot of business experience, she has a lot of drive to succeed,” HHS finance teacher and DECA advisor Amy Crites said.
Crites said this is the first state president nomination in the history of Hampshire High School.
DECA is an international program that prepares high school (and college) students with an entrepreneurial spirit for finance, marketing, management and other careers.
“I was tapping my foot on the ground,” Richardson said, anticipating hearing his name; the announcement was suspenseful and stressful, and Cook agreed.
Looking back, Cook and Richardson agreed that DECA had provided them abundant opportunity and experience.
Cook said that before DECA, she was “super super shy,” but after giving a speech to hundreds of listeners and proving to herself she was doing something big, she “finally came out of her shell.’
“If I can do that for somebody else and help them get out of their shell through DECA, I’d love to do that,” she said in anticipation of next year.
While they had a successful trip to the state convention, the students await with even more excitement for Orlando’s International Career Development Conference in April because they get to meet and build relationships with students worldwide.
It is also much more competitive, bridging over 20,000 students compared to the hundreds they saw in Charleston.
“(There) is so much diversity, all at one time,” Richardson said.
Cook said that some kids from their chapter “would have never had the chance to go to Orlando for a week,” but through DECA, they do.
She said that for students wanting to go to school for business, like her, “(DECA) is something that gives you the most real-world experience with the actual competition.”
With the HHS DECA members bringing in eight gold winners from the state conference, Crites said she was “pleasantly surprised” by how well the students did. The following is the rest of the CDC competition results:
Gold: Riley Jones-Bean, financial analysis; Brayden Stump, hotel and lodging management; Mulledy Jane Cook, professional selling; Reagan Rowzee, Lani Stewart and Lexi Whetzel, business service operations research; Emily Arellano, automotive marketing; and Cyrus Chaney, entrepreneurship.
Silver: Bryson Richardson, accounting applications; Dylan Streisel, principles of finance; Madilyn See, principles of marketing; and Brennen Brinker, professional selling hospitality and tourism.
Bronze: Matthew Medina, personal financial literacy; and Canyon Nichols, food marketing,
For students who are interested in joining DECA, Crites said to reach out to her or the other advisor, Josh Crawford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.