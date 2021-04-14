They told where rescue operator Sabrina Droescher had buried dogs that died there.
Some never made it that far. The remains of others were found in garbage bags around the property.
In all, Sheriff Nathan Sions reported Tuesday morning, 21 dead dogs in various states of decay have been uncovered.
And by the end of Tuesday, the last of 102 live dogs had been removed from the property off Timber Mountain Road, about 4 miles north of U.S. 50 — a herculean effort by deputies, veterinarians, animal control workers and volunteers from legitimate pet rescue outfits as far away as New York.
Now Droescher faces 103 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty, Sions said.
And she will be in magistrate court Friday morning in an effort to keep ownership of about 7 of the dogs removed from her property.
The recovery of dogs from Love Shack, 383 Cabin Road, began a week ago on Monday when Sions and deputies served a warrant on Droescher to search the premises.
It was the conclusion to months of negotiating with Droescher over improvements she needed to make to her operation after neighbors complained.
What they found onsite was overwhelming and sparked outrage among the rescue groups helping.
“Aside from the awful conditions in which the dogs were existing, many have injuries and medical needs which happened after their arrival at the ‘rescue,’” Smithtown, N.Y.-based Guardians of Rescue posted on Facebook. “To add to their distress, the surviving dogs were surrounded by the dead bodies of their friends.”
Volunteers at Shirley’s Angels Rescue based in Winchester talked about anger, tears and a sense of helplessness.
“These dogs were sent here for their second chance at life. They were supposed to be safe and cared for until homes were found,” one of their Facebook posts read. “But that’s not what happened. They didn’t find safety or love. They found a life of hell and horror until their death.”
Margaret’s Saving Grace Bully Rescue in Shenandoah County, Va., noted that 7 of the 14 dogs it has taken are positive for heartworms.
“These dogs are truly in dire need of medical,” the group posted.
A 4th organization, Pitiful Paws Rescue out of Huntington said it was coming to Hampshire County Tuesday to help.
Mountainview Veterinarian Services has been tending the dogs, Sions said, and volunteers from the county’s animal shelter have been helping.
Cpl. Phoebe Lahman is leading the investigation.
Sions said last week that Love Shack Pet Rescue would not be able to continue operation here under Hampshire County’s dog control ordinance.
Review staff members Nick Carroll and Emma June Grosskopf contributed to this report.
