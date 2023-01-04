SUNRISE SUMMIT — The Blomquist residence caught fire on Christmas Eve before sunrise lit the sky.
Though the family and their dogs were left unharmed, the home was a total loss, and the family has been trying to gather their bearings since – but not without the loving community surrounding them.
The Blomquists were presented with a $3,000 check that was raised from the Hampshire High School home game this last Friday.
Instead of charging admission fees to watch the home game that featured the Lady Trojans against Spring Mills, the junior varsity and varsity teams accepted donations to support the North River residents.
“We wanted to help out in anyway possible. These are our people,” HHS Athletic Director Trey Stewart said.
Additionally, a family friend set up a GoFundMe account with a goal of $50,000. By deadline Tuesday morning, over $49,500 has been raised by 167 donors.
Romney Middle School followed in the footsteps of HHS students and took donations instead of charging a gate admission to their home game last night, as well as encouraged everyone to wear their Trojan gear in support of the Blomquists.
They will also hold an online auction to raise funds for the family at the end of January.
“Eric and April will never ask for help from anyone, however they will always be the first to help when needed,” posted Rhonda Omps Moore on her Facebook page a few days after the fire. “The family has a long road ahead of them as they begin to rebuild…we need your help in donating items for this auction.”
The Blomquists were showered with clothes, over 50 gift cards and over 200 people reached out as soon as they heard about the flames that overtook the residence early Christmas Eve.
The fire was called in shortly before 3 a.m., and the damage was extensive, resulting in a total loss of the family’s North River home.
Eric Blomquist shared his gratitude last week for the “phenomenal” support the family had received.
“We are overwhelmed. They’ve done too much,” he said.
