SUNRISE SUMMIT — The Blomquist residence caught fire on Christmas Eve before sunrise lit the sky.

Though the family and their dogs were left unharmed, the home was a total loss, and the family has been trying to gather their bearings since – but not without the loving community surrounding them.

