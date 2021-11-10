MOOREFIELD — A Purgitsville man has been indicted in Hardy County on more than 20 counts of a sexual nature involving underage students.
David A. Hatfield, 21, was indicted Oct. 12 and arraigned Oct. 14 on 5 counts of sexual assault in the 3rd degree, 12 counts of soliciting a minor via computer and 4 counts of displaying obscene material to a minor.
Charging documents say that on March 11. a Hardy County sheriff’s deputy received a call from a counselor at Moorefield Middle School, indicating several students reported being sexually assaulted and receiving sexually explicit messages from Hatfield beginning in April 2020. The assaults allegedly occurred in an apartment in Moorefield. The victims were 13 and 14 years old.
Hatfield pled not guilty to all charges. His attorney, Joshua Orndorff, requested a reduction in bond, as Hatfield had been jailed since March, held on $54,000 bond.
Judge Charles Carl reduced Hatfield’s bond to $25,000 and ordered him to report to supervision twice a week. He also ordered Hatfield have no access to a computer or other electronic devices. o
