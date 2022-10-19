Gov. Jim Justice said last Tuesday that Amendment 2’s exemption of car taxes for citizens – 1 of the 4 amendments on the ballot next month – isn’t the only way to eliminate the tax.
Justice announced the “Car and All Vehicles Tax Elimination and Protection of Local Government Act” last week, which would credit property taxes paid on certain vehicles back to taxpayers – without the need to change the state Constitution with Amendment 2.
Amendment 2, arguably the hottest topic proposed on the ballot this go round, is the “Property Tax Modernization Amendment.”
The summary of the amendment states that it’s purpose is “to amend the State Constitution by providing the Legislature with authority to exempt tangible machinery and equipment personal property directly used in business activity and tangible inventory personal property directly used in business activity and personal property tax on motor vehicles from ad valorem property taxation by general law.”
The hot-topic amendment has facilitated discussion among lawmakers on either side of the fence. Members of the legislature who have voiced support of the amendment have said that if passed, the amendment would allow more jobs to be created in the state because businesses’ personal property tax would be under their control.
Legislators explained if the amendment passes and lawmakers do end up passing a bill to eliminate the taxes, revenue lost from the equipment and inventory and car taxes will be reimbursed to each county.
The West Virginia Center for Budget and Policy – which researches and analyzes tax issues – has indicated that they expect that legislature members would use the tax money for out-of-state corporations, and in turn risk taking money away from public services like schools, fire departments, libraries and more that actually receive funding from personal property tax.
If the exemptions are actually enacted, the Center for Budget and Policy pointed out that the average county government would lose more than $2.5 million in property tax revenue yearly, likely resulting in higher levy rates for other taxpayers or cuts to public services.
The amendment doesn’t ensure that the legislature will automatically exempt businesses’ personal property tax, however; if passed, it would simply give the legislature the power to do that.
If approved, the state Constitution would also be amended to allow legislators to eliminate the vehicle personal property tax paid by state residents each year, along with the machinery and inventory tax. This inclusion of a potential elimination of the car tax for citizens has been called “bait” by the governor.
“The Senate is using the car tax as bait,” he warned last week. “Don’t take it…by voting for Amendment 2, you are giving hundreds of millions of dollars and massive control to Charleston and giving big companies tax breaks.”
Justice added that his Car and All Vehicles Tax Elimination and Protection of Local Government Act would allow voters to vote “no” for Amendment 2 on the ballot and still see an elimination of the car tax.
“The proponents of Amendment 2 claim that we must change our Constitution forever to eliminate the car tax. Not only is that untrue, it’s just plain deceptive,” Justice said. “It can be done, and we have the way right here, without making a major amendment to our Constitution.”
Under the governor’s plan, all West Virginians who own a titled vehicle would receive a full dollar-for-dollar refund for personal property taxes paid to the county sheriffs in 2022 and every year going forward.
“The refundable credit is paid from the West Virginia General Revenue Fund and does not in any way interfere with the property tax revenue stream guaranteed to local governments and school boards since 1932,” he added.
Each year, all state residents would receive a tax credit equal to the amount of tax paid on their vehicles. Justice said that the plan guarantees that local first responders, counties, cities and school boards would keep their revenue while also allowing taxpayers to share in the “historic surplus.”
There are 4 amendments on the ballot for the general election, and WV Secretary of State Mac Warner urged voters to consider all of them before heading to the polls.
For any Hampshire County residents looking for additional information, there will be an informative meeting held at 6:30 p.m. next Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the fire hall in Romney, where Jonathan Adler, executive director of WVACo (West Virginia Association of Counties) and Seth Distefano, policy outreach coordinator for the WV Center on Budget and Policy, will discuss the effects Amendment 2 might have on the county if passed.
The public is welcome to attend this free event to learn more about what’s on the ballot next month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.