Gov. Jim Justice said last Tuesday that Amendment 2’s exemption of car taxes for citizens – 1 of the 4 amendments on the ballot next month – isn’t the only way to eliminate the tax.

Justice announced the “Car and All Vehicles Tax Elimination and Protection of Local Government Act” last week, which would credit property taxes paid on certain vehicles back to taxpayers – without the need to change the state Constitution with Amendment 2.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.