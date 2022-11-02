The leadership teams of WVU Potomac State College and Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College recently met to discuss ways in which the 2 institutions can collaborate with one another. Participating in the discussion were (front row, left to right) Taylor Hill, WVU PSC marketing manager; Kimberly Colebank, WVU PSC director of development; and Monica Wilson, Eastern dean of student services, (back) Megan Webb, Eastern dean of advancement and continuing education; Phillip Douthitt, WVU PSC dean of academic affairs; Thomas Striplin, Eastern president; Christopher Gilmer, WVU PSC interim campus president; Scott McVicker, WVU PSC executive director of finance and operations; Beth Little, WVU PSC dean of enrollment management; and Lucas Taylor, WVU PSC dean of student experience.
MOOREFIELD – Building on an August meeting in Keyser between leaders of Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College and WVU Potomac State College, administrators with WVU PSC traveled to Moorefield on Oct. 25 to return the visit and hold a session on collaboration projects between the colleges.
Thomas Striplin, Ed.D., president of Eastern, and Chris Gilmer, Ph.D., interim campus president at WVU PSC, led the discussion. Suggestions for potential joint initiatives were wide-ranging and included the development and streamlining of articulation agreements and dual-enrollment programs, workforce training initiatives, community education projects, and more. A common refrain during the meeting was a desire to improve educational opportunities for all residents across the Potomac Highlands.
As a next step, the 2 institutions will review the list of suggestions for effectiveness and feasibility before narrowing down the options and selecting 2 collaboration projects.
“On behalf of Eastern,” said Striplin, “we look forward to collaborating with PSC on educational partnerships that will help serve the region and our students.”
“We are all committed to modeling collaboration toward community enhancement and student success in our shared region of the state,” said Gilmer. “Collaboration matters.”
