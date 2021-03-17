Since the county’s return to the 4-1 schedule on Feb. 24, the schools have seen 5 students test positive for COVID-19, but the plan has remained constant over the last 3 weeks:
Follow health and safety protocol, initiate contact tracing immediately and do everything possible to keep the kids in school.
Head Nurse Rhonda Dante maintained that “we really want kids to stay in school,” and at Monday night’s school board meeting, Superintendent Jeff Pancione echoed the sentiment, praising Dante for her swift response to the Covid cases at the schools.
“The protocol in place works,” he pointed out. “I was there with the 1st case at Slanesville, and as soon as I walked in the building, Nurse Dante and the principal (Jodie Long) had already reviewed the seating charts.”
The seating charts play a key role in the health and safety protocols in place at Hampshire County Schools: if a student tests positive, by reviewing both the classroom and (if applicable) school bus seating charts to determine who the close contacts of the infected student are.
“It’s been very easy for (Dante) to do her contact tracing,” Pancione continued. “They know exactly where the kids were and their distance (from others).”
There have been 2 cases at Slanesville Elementary, 2 cases at Hampshire High School and 1 case at Romney Elementary at this point.
Board Vice President Ed Morgan voiced that it was good to see students back in the building, even though the process has had its challenges.
“Things seem to be going well; we’ve definitely had some bumps in the road, but I believe all the plans we have put in place have worked exactly how they’re supposed to,” Morgan said. “We’ve handled everything swiftly and effectively, and while it hasn’t been perfect, we knew that going in.”
Pancione also commented that he has started receiving requests for field trips, and President Debbie Champ advised that the board use caution when considering field trips during the pandemic.
“We just need to be very cautious as we start talking about field trips and going out of our county,” Champ remarked. “We do not want to be the avenue of going out and bringing something back. We just need to be careful.”
Pancione agreed, stating that he is relying, as he has since Covid 1st showed up in Hampshire County, on Dante and the health department’s guidance.
