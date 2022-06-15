ROMNEY — Age is just a number, baby.
It also is the topic of a Romney resident’s new book, which also happens to be illustrated by a recent Hampshire High School graduate.
Robin Ayers, a retired teacher from the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind, lives in Romney with her husband Kenny, and she was inspired to write her 1st book – “What the Heck Happened to the Last 30 40 Years?” – from years of wondering where the manual was for aging.
“Having my mother live with us for her last 7 years of life, I had gotten insight into end-of-life when it dawned on me: oh no, we’re next in the steady progression,” she said. “Where’s that elusive instruction book? Where are the directions for how to handle what’s going on with this galloping continuum? So, I decided to provide it.”
The book is a collection of advice tidbits, interviews with folks of all ages, from 19 to 95-year-olds on their views of aging, medical heads-up on things that might surface as you get older, the good stuff when it comes to getting older and “craziness from the mind of a not-quite-right 69-year-old who, turned loose, feels every age group could use some warning about the effects of aging.”
On top of a Romney author’s insight on aging, 2020 HHS grad Glenna-Jean Alt is the name behind the book’s art.
“This journey has been awesome,” Alt posted on Facebook when Ayers’ book came out in May. “I can’t wait to continue this wild adventure with (Robin).”
Ayers will be at Anderson’s Corner this Saturday, June 18, from 11 a.m. until 2 for a meet-and-greet. She’ll be reading a passage from her book around 1 p.m., and refreshments and wine will be served.
