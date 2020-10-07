Advertising
Best classified advertising section: 1, staff, April 3 edition. “Good use of different header and subheader. Readable font.” 2, staff, Feb. 6 issue.
Best special section: 2, Staff, 63rd annual Hampshire County Fair preview. “Tons of good information in here and the ads to back it up. Must read for fair attendees.”
Editorial
Best breaking news coverage: 1, Jim King, “Deputy pulls driver from fiery truck.” “First three graphs check all the boxes for excellent journalism. Concise in delivery, the author gives us what happened, why it is important, and enough description to want to read another graph ... and then another. Very well done.” 2, Joel Whetzel, “Teachers walk; Surprise strike wipes out school” “Author sets the timeline well, noting a previous work stoppage and how this one fell into place in a matter of hours and for what reasons. Bonus point for art helping tell the story.”
Best business coverage: 1, Jim King, Luke Mill shuts down. “This entry proves that one business shutting down affects more than just its own city or county ... Thoughtful, well written.” 2, Sydney Maurer, “Tim Reese’s bridge to the future.” “From the past to the future, one man can make a big difference to the community. Nice work.”
Best news columnist: 1, Jim King’s This Life. 2, Don Kesner’s Food for Thought. 3, Ed Lombardi’s Truth or Consequences. Note: Judges offered no comments.
Best lifestyle columnist: 1, The Rev. Roy Knight’s Markings. “Well chosen selection of topics with thought-provoking insights. The Peach Pit column was especially poignant. Good job.” 2, Dr. Patrick Turnes’ Healthy Hampshire. “Lots of good information in these columns; should be of interest to locals.” 3, Emma June Grosskopf’s New Kid in the Holler. A nice combination of insight and reporting from newcomer’s viewpoint.”
Best sports news or feature: 1, Nick Carroll, “Hannah’s heart.” “A good opening scene and a good ending set this player feature apart from the other entries.”
Best front page: 1, issue of July 3. “Great lightning photo to run big. Nice use of alternative story format. Page is easy to read, easy to navigate. Great job.”
Best special section: 1, Christmas greetings. “Great section capturing comments, impressions, and art of kids about Christmas. Surprised there were not more references to what Christmas really celebrates: the birth of Jesus Christ. Well organized content. Really good features.”
Best sports pages: 1, Staff, issue of July 31. “Top 5 to watch is an excellent review of upcoming sports, players. Nice idea, eye-catching layout. It's a win.” 3, Staff, Jan. 9 edition. “Overall a nice sports package. Good variety of stories, strong photos.”
Best single issue: 1, Staff, issue of Feb. 27 issue. “The writing and selected features and opinions ultimately won me over here. I thought the ‘Romney walking man’ was a powerful way to address depression and anxiety. The opinion section was rich. In general, a lot of personality on the page. The layout was good and photos were good.”
Best community service: 1, Staff, backpack programs. “Food insecurity is a huge and growing problem for children around the country. Support for the backpack programs is a real community service.” 2, Staff, Warm the Children. “This longtime program is having a profound humanitarian impact on its community and is a demonstration of compassion by the newspaper that promotes it.”
Best sports columnist: 2, Nick Carroll’s “Carroll’s Corner. “Solid writing, edgy. Nick clearly feels comfortable at the keyboard.”
Best illustration or graphic: 2, Nick Carroll, Trojan Countdown.
Best editorial page: 2, Staff, issues of Oct. 9, 16 and 23. “I love that the Hampshire Review ties in so much onto their opinion pages. My favorite piece was theirs, encouraging readers to do a speed test that will ultimately benefit the entire community and letting readers know where to go within the newspaper for additional information. I also really enjoyed the ‘Go figure’ and weekly polls, not only giving the community some interesting statistics but also giving them a way to interact with their newspaper.”
Best news feature: 3, Emma June Grosskopf, “Gracie’s legacy.” “Sad story but one that needs to be told. Writer did a great job pulling us into the narrative immediately.”
Best sports event coverage: 3, Nick Carroll, “Assault ends game early.” “Story is presented fairly with quotes from both schools. Use of video to describe events is a strong move.”
Best photo essay: 3, Milda Mullins, “Just a great time.”
Best lifestyle page: 3, Staff, Oct. 16 edition.
Best sports special section: 3, Staff, Legends forever. “Good story on Davis; readers are sure to appreciate the nostalgic and historic nature of the tab.”
Best headlines: 3, Nick Carroll. “Nice play on words.”
Best newspaper design: 3, Staff, issues of Feb. 7 and April 24. “Column placement. Obits were adjacent to an article about uptick in drug deaths. Good labeling of sections. Effective use of color.”
