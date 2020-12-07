Staff members at both Romney and Capon Bridge Elementary schools have tested positive for COVID-19.
In a press release Monday afternoon from Superintendent Jeff Pancione, it is confirmed that the Hampshire County Health Department is in close contact with the school system to identify potential contacts of the infected individuals, including family, friends and other staff members.
Selected staff members will be teleworking from home for the next 2 days to allow time to complete the necessary contact tracing and deep cleaning of the 2 elementary schools.
Members of the community are urged to continue wearing masks, practicing social distancing and avoiding large gatherings.
