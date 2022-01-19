The race is on in the new delegate districts.
Stephen Smoot of Purgitsville, who declared his candidacy last month, has filed for the 2-year term serving the new 88th District, as has Rick Hillenbrand, who lives west of Romney.
Both are Republicans. Smoot worked for Congressman Alex Mooney for a few years. Hillenbrand, a retired military contractor, is active in Boy Scouts, where he held a national post until the Scouts reorganized.
The 88th District includes about 9,500 Mineral County residents and 7,300 from Hampshire County. Nobody from Mineral County has filed yet; filing runs through Jan 29.
Ruth Rowan has filed for a 9th term in the House of Delegates, to represent the newly drawn 89th District.
She faces a challenger in Darren Thorne, who launched his bid last fall on Facebook.
Their district includes Romney, the bulk of Hampshire County and the western third of Morgan County.
One county office — commissioner — has turned competitive already. Incumbent Brian Eglinger will face Cameron Bailey of Paw Paw in the Republican primary.
Two women have filed to keep their Town Council seats in Romney. Paula O’Brien’s 4-year term is up. Savanna Morgret is looking to retain the seat she was appointed to late last year for another 3 years.
The primary election is May 10. Romney’s municipal election is June 14.
* * *
The West Virginia Democratic Party, House Democrats, and Senate Democrats are providing an opportunity for training for potential/declared candidates, “So, You Want to Run for Office?”
Training will be held via Zoom at 6 p.m. this Thursday (Jan. 20).
Topics of the session include which office is right for you, research, building a campaign team, making the candidacy announcement and a Q-and-A with officeholders.
Sign-up at forms.gle/J2Anb1r1CKaWhuT96.
* * *
The county clerk’s office will be mailing out voter ID cards to people who have new precincts or polling places.
Early voting will be conducted at 2 sites in Hampshire County this year. In addition to the Courthouse in Romney, the old Capon Bridge Middle School cafeteria will be staffed during early voting.
