ROMNEY — A new home for the county ambulance service is back to square one after the County Commission rejected both bids for a facility at its Tuesday morning meeting.
The bids came in nearly 3 times higher than estimated and well over the funds on hand for the project.
Lantz Construction of Winchester bid $1.7 million and Harbel Construction of Cumberland’s bid came in at $2.14 million.
“We haven’t got the money to do that,” Commissioner Bob Hott said. “We have approximately $500,000 in the fund. We thought it might cost 7 or 8 [hundred thousand].”
Commission President Brian Eglinger said simply, “If you don’t have the money, you don’t spend it.”
The Hampshire County Emergency Services Agency wants to build an ambulance station at the corner of Ridge Loop Road and Sunrise Boulevard on Sunrise Summit. It would house the county’s ambulances and offices currently located at the 911 Center on Jersey Mountain Road.
In other business:
• Commissioner Dave Cannon was reappointed to the Potomac Valley Transit Authority board until 2025.
• Allen Hott and Jonathan Brill were reappointed to the Building Commission, Hott until 2026 and Brill until 2027.
• Karen Hott and Donna Oates were named to the Board of Health and Michelle Kuykendall was named to the Library Board.
• The county will close offices Friday for the Juneteenth holiday to match a proclamation from Gov. Jim Justice for the state.
• Construction Supervisor Matthew Hott told the Commission the new courtroom and expanded office in the Judicial Center are effectively complete. Judges Charles Carl and Carter Williams wrote a letter of thanks to the Commission for funding the work.
“You did whatever was necessary,” the letter praised.
• Parks and Rec Director Larry See reported that the new facility at Hampshire Park is complete with the addition of a gravel parking lot for 75 to 100 vehicles.
• The county’s towing policy was reviewed at the state’s request. It now states a preference for towing to in-county facilities, but allows companies from neighboring counties that can provide full service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.