Judge Carter Williams is facing a myriad of consequences at next week’s State Supreme Court hearing – including suspension partially without pay, whopping fines and censuring for his violations.
Public court documents related to the case include a petitioner’s brief compiled by the Judicial Disciplinary Counsel urging the court to admonish the judge with the recommended consequences.
Williams was stopped by Moorefield police officer Deavonta Johnson in July 2021 because he had a phone in his hand. At the traffic stop, Williams berated Johnson and afterward called multiple local officials – including Johnson’s supervisor.
The traffic stop was recorded on Johnson’s body cam.
The Judicial Hearing Board found Williams’ behavior during and immediately following the traffic stop to be unethical, but concluded that there wasn’t any clear evidence of racism against Johnson, who is African-American, or compelling evidence to hold Williams accountable for a different situation where he walked out of the Moorefield Walmart without paying for his goods.
Both Williams and the retailer maintained it was a matter of Williams not paying attention.
A 71-page document from the Judicial Disciplinary Counsel argued that “serious sanctions are warranted” by Williams’ behavior during and after the traffic stop – which was further inflamed by his invocation of his judicial status into each conversation, first with Johnson and then afterward to other law enforcement officials, along with the Moorefield mayor.
The brief also described that the public perception of Williams following his interaction with Johnson may show that the judge is biased against African Americans and young people with his use of the term “boy,” and “your boy” when referring to Johnson after the incident.
The Counsel argued that Williams’ words and actions implied retaliation on his part, which “sent the message that the judge believes himself above the law.”
The brief continues, adding, “Given that, how can (Williams) remain an effective beacon of judicial integrity? He can’t. The only way to restore judicial integrity is through the discipline necessary to mitigate the harm already done.”
Finally, the Counsel made the point that because of press coverage of the incident, social media accounts relaying the incident and comments relating to both, the entire incident has demonstrated that there is “significant harm to the integrity of the judiciary.”
At the Feb. 8 hearing, the State Supreme Court will make an official decision regarding Williams’ consequences.
The Judicial Hearing Board’s recommendations are:
• That Williams be suspended for a period of one year due to the violations against both the Code of Judicial Conduct and the Rules of Professional Conduct;
• That three months of the one-year suspension be served without pay;
• That the remainder of the one-year suspension be stayed pending Williams’ supervised probation under the terms of his contract with JLAP (Judges and Lawyers Assistance Program);
• That a period of nine months’ suspension without pay be imposed immediately if the terms of the contract with JLAP are violated;
• That Williams be fined $5,000 for his code violations
• That Williams be censured for his violations. The Counsel defined a censure as the “most serious of the written reprimands,” and said that is constitutes a “formal condemnation of a judge who has engaged in conduct which violates the Code.”
• That Williams pay the costs of the proceedings in the amount of $11,129.06, as well as other costs incurred.
The counsel’s conclusion urges the Board to consider the “only correct form of discipline” in this scenario: suspension without pay.
“Anything less, and Respondent can proudly claim he won the war. Actions speak a whole lot louder than words,” they said, adding that while he seems contrite, his words “ring hollow.”
“(His) actions demonstrate a man who lacks judicial temperament and candor, is bent on revenge and has no remorse,” they concluded. “It appears that he is sorry he got caught. He does not care about the harm he caused to the integrity of the judiciary.”
Williams will appear before the Supreme Court next Wednesday, Feb. 8.
