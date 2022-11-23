Light Up CB 2021

From 2021: Smiles lit up the town’s parade route.

CAPON BRIDGE — “This year, we have had a lot of extra volunteers.”

The town of Capon Bridge is setting up to see bright lights and smiling faces for their 2nd Annual Light Up Capon Bridge festivity on Dec. 3.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.