CAPON BRIDGE — “This year, we have had a lot of extra volunteers.”
The town of Capon Bridge is setting up to see bright lights and smiling faces for their 2nd Annual Light Up Capon Bridge festivity on Dec. 3.
Capon Bridge town council member Michelle Warnick, who’s helping lead the Christmas spirit, shared that the town expects a bigger turnout to this year’s packed schedule.
Starting at 1 p.m. at the Capon Bridge Volunteer Fire Department, families can huddle together to make gingerbread houses with Santa and Mrs. Claus until 3:30 p.m.
At 4 p.m., the CB Christmas Parade, sponsored by K&C Construction, will begin its route from the Capon Bridge Middle School. The parade will turn on Cold Stream Road, back toward Route 50 and end at the back of the CBVFD. Drivers should expect Route 50 to be closed for 30 minutes, right around 4 p.m.
After the parade, folks can walk to the CBVFD Pavilion at 5 p.m. for a Christmas message, music, hot chocolate and snacks. There will also be a Christmas message and music at the other end of town, at the library, at 5 p.m.
Finally, the Mayor Laura Turner will speak at 6 p.m. at the CB Public Library, where the town’s tree will officially be lit up along with a nativity. Carolers will sing holiday classics.
“It’s been exciting. With (the mayor’s) help and our volunteers, it’s been a community project,” Warnick said.
The Christmas Tree Lighting at the library pavilion is dedicated to the local schools. The other Christmas forest will be located at the Fire Hall Pavilion, so families can roam around and enjoy the brightly lit tree forests.
Warnick mentioned that this year, she was incredibly thankful to the Pathways and Fire Department volunteers and Rob and Stacey Toothman, who helped make everything come together.
“The Capon Bridge Christmas Parade and Light up Capon Bridge are working together and accepting donations to help make this event grow and get better from year to year,” she added.
The CB Christmas Parade began last year by Brian Kerns, who originally began his own Christmas mini parade by passing out candy from his decorated company truck during the peak of the pandemic in 2020 when all events were canceled.
“Nobody was doing Santa in our town,” he recalled. So his friend got a costume, and they went around offering Christmas baggies.
“My favorite part was when I came through and crossed the bridge, and I saw all those smiling faces,” he added.
“We are expanding, and looking forward to future years,” Warnick said.
The rain date for all scheduled events is Sunday, Dec. 4.
