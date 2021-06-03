After a year at the Hampshire High helm, principal Mike Dufrene is stepping down from the position.
Dufrene took on the role as principal last July, facing what was sure to be an uncertain rollercoaster of a year. Now, after that rollercoaster of a year has come to a close, he’s resigning and moving to North Carolina to be closer to his family.
In a letter Dufrene sent to students and families Wednesday, he called it a “pleasure” to be a part of the HHS community and to work with the central office staff.
“We have accomplished many positive things this year together, even during a worldwide pandemic,” he said. “I wish nothing but the best for the students, staff and families of Hampshire County Schools.”
Dufrene said that he and his wife Holly, who currently teaches in Winchester, are planning to move within the month to their new home in North Carolina.
See next Wednesday’s Review for more information about the principal’s departure, the high school’s impending transition and Dufrene’s hopes for HHS.
Quality education requires quality leadership which typically requires consistency.
