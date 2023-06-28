Relay 2023

Last weekend’s Relay was an emotional event for attendees.

CAPON BRIDGE — Hampshire County Relay for Life was described as a “perfect day” by chairperson Patty Wygal. The forecast for last Saturday called for cloudy and wet skies, but only a slight breeze blew in.

She noted that this year’s indoor luminary service was “a lot different” from previous years because they didn’t have to worry about inclement weather. Relay saw around 350 to 400 luminaries emotionally displayed and served as a reminder of why they raise money for research.

