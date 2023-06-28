CAPON BRIDGE — Hampshire County Relay for Life was described as a “perfect day” by chairperson Patty Wygal. The forecast for last Saturday called for cloudy and wet skies, but only a slight breeze blew in.
She noted that this year’s indoor luminary service was “a lot different” from previous years because they didn’t have to worry about inclement weather. Relay saw around 350 to 400 luminaries emotionally displayed and served as a reminder of why they raise money for research.
Money is still coming in, but the gals are expecting to raise $35,000 to go toward the American Cancer Society.
“The impact of these donations are immense and will support important cancer research and support to those with cancer and their families,” Tracey Wygal Withrow said.
Tracey took the lead of organizing the majority of the event this year.
Even though they did not reach their goal of $40,000, Tracey said they are still “exceptionally proud” of the yearlong community effort. Eight fundraising teams registered for this year’s Relay event, with nearly 70 team members or individuals registered.
“We are definitely still rebuilding after the effects of Covid,” Tracey said about Relay picking back up last year after a two-year hiatus.
“The Full Throttle Car Show was amazing, bringing in approximately 70 cars from around the area. We are grateful for Johnny Duncan and his crew for the support! They always donate their proceeds back to Relay For Life,” Tracey continued.
Around 25 cancer survivors were celebrated during the event, and each person received a gift bag with an American Cancer Society survivor pin for recognition. Caregivers also received a pin and small gift in recognition of their dedication to their work.
Tracey noticed a lot of joy was centered around the huge bouncy house and slides, live music, recognition and remembrance ceremonies. Patty commented that the music was a hit this year, and she especially liked the energy of Cross N Styles’ performance.
This year’s event saw several hundred people stop by, a good sign of growth in awareness.
“That’s what it is all about – community and cancer awareness. The motto of Relay For Life is ‘Celebrate. Remember. Fight Back.’ I think we accomplished all those goals at our event,” Tracey said.
