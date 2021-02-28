Route 50 west of Burlington is experiencing minor flooding and blocked traffic due to the high levels of rain Sunday.
The westbound lane of Route 50 in Markwood, just west of Burlington, is seeing water flowing over the road, along with rocks, mud and other debris, and the lane is blocked off.
The problem is currently being attended to, though the region is expecting the rain to continue throughout the night and into Monday morning.
Use caution when driving and be aware of water accumulation on the roads, as with the rainfall there's a chance for flooding throughout Hampshire County and surrounding areas.
If you see any incidents of flooding in Hampshire County, please let the Review know through Facebook Messenger.
