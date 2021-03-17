I’m loathe to say “checks” are arriving because the great majority of folks getting the money are seeing it come into their bank account as a direct deposit. Another chunk — the ones that don’t have bank accounts any more (and there are more than you’d think) — are getting debit cards.
I’m just as reluctant to classify the money as “stimulus.” That word carries the feeling that the money is here to stimulate the economy. My sense is that the money is arriving to keep the economy from sinking beyond repair.
Funds are going to single people (think widows or struggling young workers), families and their kids. It’s $1,400 for most folk including the kids. And this money follows $2,000 last spring and $600 at the turn of the year.
The numbers I’ve seen say 85 percent of Americans will receive the funds that so many people need.
But what if you don’t really need it?
What if you had a decent enough job and the paychecks kept coming? What if you found that the pleas for us to stay home more turned into a way of living that you really enjoyed — a way of living that saved money?
What do you do with this new round of money under those circumstances?
You could probably give it back to the government, but I suspect that doing so would take more effort than it’s worth.
You could sock it away for a rainy day — like when the water heater goes out or the car needs new brakes.
Or you could give it away. There’s not the tax benefit to doing so, since the income tax got overhauled a couple of years ago, but there’s still the good feeling deep within from helping people out.
Where do you start? I have some very old-school, institutional suggestions.
First, consider your church. If yours is like mine, we’ve had more weeks during the last year where we didn’t have Sunday worship than we did.
Yet, church buildings still need to be heated and pastors need to be paid. If your church is part of a denomination, you probably have a portion that needs to be sent up the church food chain to help fund mission work, pay for church camps or publish study materials.
Second and 3rd are a couple of secular institutions that have been around a while that both have the community good at heart. And both have shaken up their standard giving programs this last year to meet the needs caused by the Covid pandemic.
The United Way and the Hampshire County Community Foundation operate from different premises, but arrive at much the same spot: doing good for the community.
United Way runs a yearly campaign and spreads what it collects over a handful of programs that benefit the community, from Scouts to the Red Cross. Money raised locally is spent locally, and a lot of agencies get help.
Hampshire County is part of a 4-county United Way — called, unsurprisingly, County United Way. The other counties are Mineral and the Maryland counties of Allegany and Garrett.
For information on giving to the United Way campaign, visit cuw.org, call 301-722-2700 or email info@cuw.org.
The Hampshire County Community Foundation is part of the Eastern West Virginia Community Foundation.
Community Foundations take a bit of a longer-term approach. Donors can create a fund for a cause and the foundation manages the account, giving a piece to the intended purpose each year while growing the fund (all things economic being equal).
The nice thing is, if you don’t have the big bucks to establish your own foundation fund, you can always contribute to one of those that already exist if you see a cause that captures your fancy.
Hampshire’s foundation has 22 different funds — from a general, unrestricted one to 7 scholarship funds to funds benefiting programs Romney Rotary and Capon Bridge’s River House.
You can find details on all of them on the foundation’s website, www.ewvcf.org/established-funds/ And you can find the information on giving there too.
Of course, there’s also a list of nonprofits the length of your arm in Hampshire County that could use help. That list probably starts with the food pantries and the school backpack programs and extends through arts groups, youth groups, youth sports and so many other good causes it makes my head spin.
If you’re not hurting, some money is likely headed your way from the federal government that can easily be directed to help the people around you who are.
Consider it your own personal stimulus or safety net for your community.
