ROMNEY — The town will get a little greener, and maybe a little drier, with a new $118,555 infrastructure grant.
Romney received the 4th-highest amount of 13 projects being funded in the Chesapeake Bay watershed by the federal EPA and the Chesapeake Bay Trust. The funds will pass through West Virginia’s Department of Environmental Protection.
In all, just over $1 million is going to “Green Streets, Green Jobs, Green Towns” programs in the Mountain State, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia.
“These projects, led by communities and local organizations, will serve as a model for the entire region,” said Alana Hartman, West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Potomac Basin Coordinator, “while helping to protect, preserve and enhance the quality of our water resources in the South Branch of the Potomac and the Chesapeake Bay Watershed.”
Romney will use its funds on West Birch Lane near School Street.
A water filtration project will retrofit the parking lot at the Senior Center and adjoining streets with water filtering bioswales. Runoff will be filtered from 3.3 acres of drainage area, of which nearly an acre is labeled impervious.
The filtration system will address the issue of unfiltered runoff into a nearby stream that flows less than a mile into the South Branch.
The journey to the grant began with a public workshop a couple of years ago to identify areas of town that needed to be reviewed for stormwater problems.
A $30,000 grant allowed the Thrasher Group to engineer the plan. It will run along the south side of Birch Lane from School Street to Fairfax.
“Because of the type of grant it is, it’s got to be green,” Keadle noted.
It features green grass, shurbs and “lots of flowers,” Keadle said. Trees were planted there last spring.
It’s not the 1st bioswale for town. Similar green projects have been placed on the east side of Town Hall and in a low spot on the campus of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind, just west of the Sevigny Building.
The projects funded will help communities develop and implement plans that reduce stormwater runoff; increase the amount of green spaces in urban areas; improve the health of local rivers, streams, the Chesapeake Bay and the human populations within the communities; create “green jobs;” reduce energy use; and enhance livability in cities and communities.
“This program helps communities reinvigorate gray and green infrastructure projects that reduce stormwater runoff and pollution to local waters and the Chesapeake Bay, while improving their economy, quality of life and community beautification,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz.
The Green Streets, Green Jobs, Green Towns Initiative was started in 2011, led by water experts at EPA and then expanded into the program it is today. To date, 245 projects have received funding and $14.4 million has been invested into greening communities.
