Here’s a favorite from 2012 that resonates because earlier this year I resubscribed to Consumer Reports. Sadly, their selling tactics haven’t changed.
I subscribe to a handful of magazines, but the one I have read the longest is Consumer Reports.
It’s a usually understated little magazine, chockfull of information about the best stuff and services to buy. It hires a staff of experts and polls its readership for information.
To ensure its integrity as an objective observer, the magazine doesn’t accept any advertising. It won’t even allow its ratings to be used to advertise the products it has rated.
The most recent issue rated computer tablets, cameras, kitchen appliances and AA batteries, among others. It told which stores people like best for electronics shopping. It rated the reliability of cars.
And inside the back cover every month is a quirky little feature called Selling It that pokes at companies who overpromise, overpackage or otherwise trick us.
After Saturday’s mail, I’m thinking Consumer Reports needs to include itself on that page.
It started with the envelope. Where the return address should be was a little pink patch with typed red letters “Final Request.” Machine-generated handwriting says, “Immediate attention needed (for) Consumer Reports.”
I’m thinking my subscription is about to expire, which I wouldn’t want to happen, but something in the back of my mind has me confused because I’m sure I’m paid up for a couple more years. I like this magazine that much.
I go right for the bill.
Sure enough, on top it says in all capital letters: “JIM KING -- FINAL NOTICE.”
I’m told in bigger, blacker letters “YOU SAVE $68.87.” The annual cover price of $84.87 is crossed out and my “low rate for 1st Gift or your Renewal” is $26. And, it tells me “Keep more of your cash: FREE*”
I need to respond by Dec. 5 for the guaranteed discount.
Folks, there are a lot of problems here, from a company that has dedicated itself to exposing shoddy business practices, poor products and bad deals.
Let’s start with the math. Subtract 26 from 84.87 and I get 58.87, whether I do the figures in my head, on paper or with a calculator.
Second, I always learned that an * means something along the lines of “check below for conditions or more information.” When I finally found the asterisk, it told me yep, my free gift is that I get to keep more of my cash. Duh.
Then there’s that little “1st gift” note in teeny, tiny type. This wasn’t an urgent bill, as the envelope and enclosure wanted me to believe.
It was a promotion to try to get me to give Consumer Reports to someone as a gift. Apparently, the magazine had sent one notice already that I had ignored, so here was my FINAL NOTICE.
Consumer Reports isn’t alone in this tactic. I took a 1-year subscription to Sports Illustrated last Christmas, and got my 1st renewal notice in April. I tore up my 7th renewal notice from SI last week.
Talk about overkill.
It’s not limited to magazines either. With this being the season where insurance plans sometimes switch, I got new prescription cards in the mail a few weeks ago.
Two days later I had yet another new set of cards, only these weren’t from my insurance plan. They were from a company that wanted me to sign up for its prescription discount service, a fact that I had to dig to understand.
Now just about everybody is selling something all the time. My boss says good advertising creates a sense of urgency as it promises us a benefit. He’s right and I get that.
But what irritates me — and, I suspect, you too — is when somebody goes for a ham-handed sense of false urgency and overstated benefit: “Final notice” or “You save $68.87.”
We just lived through months and months of politicians doing that, with only a 50-percent success rate and that’s in a situation where 50 percent had to succeed.
But I don’t expect this from a magazine and organization that routinely jumps all over those tactics when somebody else commits them.
The back of my brain was sending me a good message too. My mailing label says my subscription isn’t up until the issue of February 2015. I’m starting to wonder if I’ll renew when that time comes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.