Valley Health announced the permanent closure of three fitness centers in the region at the beginning of February – one in Front Royal, Va., one in Woodstock, Va. and one in Berkeley Springs.
The organization cited Covid-19 as a top reason for the facility closures – one of the effects of the pandemic being reduced membership and participation.
They pointed to “unprecedented financial challenges related to the effects and aftereffects of the pandemic,” specifically.
“Like fitness facilities nationwide, Valley Heath’s fitness programs experienced a decline in membership during the pandemic and never rebounded,” Valley Health officials revealed in an official statement.
Hampshire’s Valley Health fitness facility, the Wellness Center on Sunrise Summit, wasn’t impacted by the closures.
The closed facilities in Berkeley Springs and Front Royal are both located with outpatient physical rehabilitation, and those services will continue uninterrupted, Valley Health officials said.
A center in Luray, Va. was also closed recently – in November. There were six Valley Health Wellness and Fitness Centers located in Virginia and West Virginia, and right now only the Sunrise Summit and Winchester locations remain open.
