The Hampshire County Association of Retired School Employees will be visiting the sites of one-room schools in the Bloomery, North River Mills and Slanesville areas of Hampshire County on Monday, July 27.
One-room schools or sites to be visited include Cold Stream, Walnut Grove, Sandy Ridge, North River Mills, Hoy, Kedron, Queen of Gore, Woodlawn, Emboden, Bloomery and Furnace.
Anyone who would like to join the group on this visit may do so by meeting group members at the old Capon Bridge High School at 7:45 a.m. July 27. Please dress comfortably, wear a mask, and bring water, an umbrella and bug spray.
* * *
Another Hampshire teacher is getting a grant match from Sonic Drive-in.
Jessica Wolfe is receiving $286 from the fast-food chain, a match of the donations pledged to DonorsChoose on Teacher Appreciation Day on May 5. Wolfe teaches at Capon Bridge Elementary.
* * *
The day report office in Romney that serves Hampshire, Hardy and Pendleton counties has received $190,000 grant for this year’s operations.
Gov. Jim Justice announced the grant as part of $5.4 million in community corrections funds to 30 projects.
“I’ve said for a long time, we need to give our people in the criminal justice system pathways to be able to make meaningful changes in their lives so they can get back to being contributors to our society and our economy,” Justice said.
* * *
The Hampshire County Public Library in Romney is slowly adding activities and services for customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Virtual story hours are held at 1 p.m. each Friday on the library’s Facebook page. This Friday’s theme is ice cream and next Friday’s is lumberjacks.
The library has grab-and-go bags with crafts that go along with the theme for story hour each week. They are outside on the bookcase in front of the building.
The online summer reading program has crafts that go with that each week as well. They are available by phone request. The program ends Aug. 1.
* * *
The West Virginia State Tax Department has reopened its taxpayer services locations in Martinsburg and 6 other sites around the state for in-person customer service by appointment only.
Taxpayers may schedule an appointment on the Tax Department's online appointment portal or by calling Taxpayer Services at 304-558-2799. Appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
* * *
The 16th annual Hospice of the Panhandle auction will be held Sunday at Hillbilly Heaven Bar and Grill, 3 miles east of Berkeley Springs on Route 9.
Doors open at noon, a covered-dish dinner is at 2 and the auction begins at 3.
Items on the auction block include 2 trips to Pigeon Forge, Tenn., memorabilia from the Washington NFL team, and gift cards.
* * *
West Virginia gas prices fell 2.4 cents per gallon last week, averaging $2.18 Sunday in GasBuddy’s daily survey of 1,154 stations.
The price was 14.6 cents higher than a month ago, but 49.3 cents lower than a year ago.
The national average price rose 1.1 cents to $2.19 Sunday. That’s up 8.8 cents from a month ago, but 60.8 cents lower than a year ago.
