GLEBE — Trina Cox was tidying up and organizing some equipment on Arnold Farm in preparation for the 1st Hampshire County Farm Crawl coming on the weekend.
Then Cox received a phone call from John Arnold III that warned her about the tumultuous storm headed towards Romney.
“I started putting away the power washers, the weed-eaters and everything that we had out,” Cox said.
“I just bought a new Cadillac and he said I should try to get that in the shop, so I pulled one of the corn trucks out and put the Cadillac in there, and that’s when the electric went out.”
Without power, the garage door at the shop remained open. Knowing the door could be closed manually, Cox attempted to call Arnold for guidance.
That’s when the wind started picking up.
“Things started cracking, like that tree,” said Cox while pointing towards the massive oak that lay in the backyard.
Unable to make the connection with Arnold after multiple calls, Cox mentioned she was starting to ‘freak out’ when John didn’t pick up his phone.
“It started coming harder and faster; then he called me back,” said Cox.
Arnold suggested that Cox run to the basement, but she was hesitant about stepping outside.
“I didn’t think I should do that because things were flying,” Cox explained.
Trina decided it was best to take cover in the wheelbase or under the tractor.
“At the time I didn’t know what it was, but all I could hear was crunching and crackling. I was in there praying, ‘God, let it stop’.”
“I could see the roof start to peel back and then it was waiting, waiting, waiting and not sure of what I was going to see when I came out.”
Cox had a flood of questions flowing through her mind as she waited for the storm to pass. Would the 100-year old barn survive? Would the campers be toppled over? Is the dog in the house okay? What damage to the house was from the tree in the front yard?
“It was the most scared I have ever been,” Cox said just a few hours later.
Cox finally felt safe to come out and evaluate the damage after the wind slowed down and it started raining.
“When I came out, I was like ‘Oh my God. I can’t believe it.’”
Cox contacted Arnold via Facetime to share with him the massive amount of damage done to the farm, but fortunately, the house was in pretty good shape besides a few bent pieces of metal on the roof.
“Thankfully, I wasn’t hurt and Blue (the dog) wasn’t hurt, and these are all cosmetic things.”
When the tightknit community along River Road found out about the damage, people showed up with chainsaws, rakes, trucks and equipment to help clean up from the devastation.
“People started showing up and asking ‘What can we do?’ which is amazing.”
With the help of friends and family, much of the debris was cleaned up and the Arnold Farm participated in the inaugural Farm Crawl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.