AUGUSTA — Entertainment from music to a tractor pull and fair classics from kettle corn to carnival rides added up to a successful 64th annual Hampshire County Fair.
“Those are memories,” said Duane “Punkin” Oates, who chairs the fair.
Well, the 2021 fair made a lot of those memories.
Attendance at the fair was up by “about a thousand” from 2019, Oates said Monday. Saturday night alone, over 1,700 people paid to enter the fairgrounds.
The only night that didn’t outdraw 2 years ago was Thursday, which had an afternoon downpour and the threat of more later in the evening.
Attendance Thursday dropped by a whopping 22 people from 2019.
“Mother Nature was very good to us,” Oates said. “Nothing got rained out. The little bit of rain we did have really helped the fairgrounds.”
Oates was proud of the 1st-time additions to this year’s lineup — a Friday night truck and tractor pull, an ice cream specialty and kettle corn vendors on the midway.
“They really liked our fair,” Oates said of the ice cream vendors from Elkins. “They told me to pencil them in for next year.”
And, Oates said, the company supplying the carnival rides had its biggest week ever at the fair, even with a half-price night
The fair chairman heaped praise on the Boy Scouts who staff the ticket window and the Cub Scouts, who clean up the grounds each night.
