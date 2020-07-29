ROMNEY — A 92-year-old hydrant that wouldn’t shut off sent water spouting and had workers up to their necks in muddy liquid last week.
“Although spectacular as a water show it is, there are guys in the hole cutting bad sections out to put new sections in and they do a fantastic job that most don’t see,” Romney Maintenance Director Richard Kizer praised last week.
The hydrant in front of 7-Eleven on West Main Street was replaced in an all-afternoon process last Tuesday, with more work Wednesday — and then the patch job had to be dug up just this Tuesday to comply with state road requirements.
The town’s water department had replaced a service line to the 7-Eleven when it discovered the valve system on the live 6-inch main below the hydrant was broken and the hydrant would shut off.
“We had to open 4 fire hydrants in the vicinity and shut down the main plant pumps to facilitate the replacement,” Kizer said.
“With the old line and bad valves the guys had to work some of these repairs ‘live’ with 80 to 100 pounds of water pressure.”
To make matters worse, the work had to be completed during a rainstorm that dumped more than a half inch on the town.
A second valve required repair Wednesday morning, drawing the maintenance and water departments back to the scene along with sewer workers to help with traffic control.
Tuesday, Romney workers were back on scene after the Division of Highways said the hole needed to be filled with more concrete and less gravel.
Two feet of gravel was removed from the repair location and filled with concrete. Flaggers were directing traffic once again. Once the concrete was poured, steel plates went in to protect it as it cures.
“After a few days we will again flag the area to remove the plates and patch the area with asphalt,” Kizer said Tuesday morning.
Kizer gave credit to the workers involved: Robbie Clower, Chris Haines, Trenton Rinker, Ken Maier, Donald Oates, Noah Fout, Don Compton, George Park and Steven Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.