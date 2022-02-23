An 8th-grader’s impassioned plea spurred the community to action
Such was the case of a 13-year-old girl from Romney in 1914. When you go back in the history of Hampshire County education, you have to realize education was only available free of charge through graduation from the 8th grade.
After that, there were a number of academies open, mostly to men, sometimes girls, but for a cost. “Higher” education was open only to those families that could afford it.
The need for a public high school became a local topic of conversation in Romney since other towns had constructed or had plans to construct schools — in particular, Paw Paw and Moorefield.
O. W. Snarr, principal of the Romney School, held the 8th-grade commencement in the auditorium of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind. Mr. Snarr had previously attempted to gather the support for a public high school, but it wasn’t accepted by the populace.
Enter Daisy Goldsborough, a loquacious 13-year-old, fearing her education would be over with the 8th grade. She arose, and read her essay. A retrospective in the June 14, 1933, Hampshire Review said:
“J. J. Cornwell had consented to make an address on behalf of a high school. But when he had heard the paper read by Daisy Goldsborough, it caused him to change the address which he had prepared. He, too, made an eloquent appeal for the young people, pleading with the board and the taxpayers present to grant their request for a new high school.”
From the May 24, 1950, Hampshire Review, “Impressions,” by Margaret Inskeep Keller:
“The Goldsborough paper focused attention on the matter, and public interest and support was further stimulated by newspaper editorials and articles and by general discussion.”
The public responded quickly to the impassioned plea, and when the general election was held in 6 months, there was a school levy on which to vote. The levy passed in every district, so plans moved forward.
After months of discussion, the Board of Education decided to delay construction for completion for the 1916-17 school year. In September 1916 the building was not completed so classes were held in The Bank of Romney and Wirgman buildings.
Finally on Jan. 2, 1917, the school was completed, and students could walk through the doors.
Two weeks later the building was dedicated. Governor-elect Cornwell and others were reported to have spoken, but there was no mention of Daisy.
Commencement for the 1st graduating class of Romney High School was scheduled for the week of May 20, 1918. As with the current pandemic, the County Health Department stepped in and limited all activities due to a severe outbreak of smallpox in the county. Even though there were many restrictions posted in the local paper, the commencement exercises were held.
And guess who was a member of the 1st graduating class? Yes, it was Daisy Goldsborough, whose tenacious effort and impassioned plea created the school from which she graduated.
Other members of the class of 1918 were Katherine Stump, Brady Moreland, Arthur Peterson and Lucille Orndorff.
Daisy didn’t waste much time after graduation and began teaching in the 1919-20 school year. She continued to teach until 1925, when she enrolled at Ohio State University. Daisy continued teaching in the area and was mentioned teaching in Elk Garden in 1931 for 3 years.
In a list of “Pioneer Teachers of Hampshire County” from July 25, 1951, Daisy was listed in Keyser with an asterisk beside her name. It signified “the person to still be teaching and having been engaged in the profession for a third of a century or longer.”
Somewhere along the way she acquired the nickname of “Dimp.” She eventually married George Claudius “Pete” Houser, sometime after 1930.
“Dimp” was a teacher and she and her husband Pete were business owners of a hatchery, motel and gas station located at the east end of Romney. Daisy and Pete lay side by side at Indian Mound Cemetery.
