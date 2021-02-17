Authorities are searching for 2 parolees wanted by the Moorefield Parole Office.
Robert Wayne VanMeter, 40, and Joshua Micah Coffman Jr., 25, were both on parole for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
The Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation has warrants for both men.
VanMeter is a blonde with a shaved head and blue eyes. He is 5-foot-8 and weighs 171 pounds. He has scars on his chin and right eyebrow and a pierced left ear. Tattoos are on right arm and both hands.
Coffman has brown hair and blue eyes, stands 5-foot-10 and weights 180 pounds. He has pierced ears. Tattoos are on both hands, both ankles and his left wrist and arm.
Any information on either man can be called to the 911 center’s non-emergency number, 304-822-6000.
Anonymous tips can also be left through the HCSO website.
* * *
Work that has traffic down to 1 lane in Springfield could be over in 2 months.
The South Branch Valley Railroad is repairing its bridge across Route 28 about 3/10ths of a mile north of Springfield Depot Road.
Traffic is being regulated through the area by a 24-hour traffic signal. The wrap-up could be delayed by bad weather.
* * *
UPMC-Western Maryland is now allowing hospital patients to have an outside support person (and alternate) visit.
The change is in compliance with Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s announcement last Thursday to allow hospitals and nursing homes to begin having visitors.
UPMC Western Maryland says a support person is not a visitor, but rather an essential part of the care team to help hospital patients manage and communicate about their care.
* * *
West Virginia gas prices rose another 6 cents a gallon last week, averaging $2.51 Sunday in GasBuddy’s daily survey of 1,154 stations. The average price is 15.5 cents higher than a month ago and 12.0 cents higher than a year ago.
The national average rose 2.6 cents per gallon last week, averaging $2.50 Sunday. The national average is up 11 cents from a month ago and 5.3 cents from a year ago.
