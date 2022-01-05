But a cold snap could change everything
The warm start to winter has made for some abnormal conditions that are more annoying than anything to the folks who pay attention to weather for a living.
“We are into the 1st week of January and the ground hasn’t even come close to freezing,” garden columnist Sally Mullins points out in “The Garden Path” on Page 4C in this week’s Review.
The upshot is greener lawns and plants like witch hazel and forsythia blooming early.
And the downside?
“The biggest thing, and people are probably noticing this in their houses, is the stinkbugs,” agricultural extension agent Candace DeLong said. “That’s the first thing that comes to my mind.”
For John Arnold III, it’s the mud.
“It’s terrible right now and I’m looking forward to some frozen ground,” the River Road cattle and corn farmer said.
Forester Bill Pownell said the warmer conditions don’t mean much in the woods.
“We go through so many freeze-thaw cycles here just where we’re at that I don’t anticipate any problems,” he said.
How warm has it been?
The National Weather Service reports that since Dec. 1 the lows in Romney have been below average just 9 times. The other 26 days have had temperatures in the typical range with above average 19 times.
So Tuesday’s start at 17 degrees was a decided break from this winter’s pattern — but only a taste of what is to come.
The National Weather Service says lows will be below freezing for the rest of the week. The Weather Channel says the cold snap will continue through Jan. 18, with only 1 night having a low above freezing.
That could be enough to kill off the year’s stink bug population and freeze the mud in cattle fields.
“We’ve got a lot of winter left,” Pownell said. o
