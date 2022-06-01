HHS seniors take their 1st steps as graduates
SUNRISE SUMMIT — The bleachers at Rannells Field were packed Saturday morning with excited families and friends, as the Hampshire High School Class of 2022 prepared to take their next steps into the future.
The ceremony was originally scheduled for Friday evening, but due to stormy conditions, it was pushed back to Saturday morning, when the sun was warm and a breeze kept Rannells Field cool.
It was a perfect day for a graduation, and a perfect graduation for the Class of 2022.
Prior to all of the speeches, Zack Hill was honored with the FNB “Striving for Excellence” award, given by Travis Delaplain, and Gabby Clower won the A. Clinton Loy Award.
Instead of having an official “keynote speaker” (last year, Evan Staley spoke to the graduating class), this year various students shared their thoughts, memories and emotions surrounding their high school career – and their futures. The speeches embraced the topics of the past, present and future, “with a little bit of inspiration sprinkled in.”
Valedictorian Alex Hott and salutatorian Hailey Evans offered their thoughts, and so did student body president Hannah White.
“Can you guys believe it?” she asked her classmates. “We’re graduating! Like, right now.”
White took a moment to speak somberly about families who would never see their kids walk across the stage, like the families of the 19 students killed in last week’s school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. White also reminded everyone of Gracie VanWay, who passed away in 2019, and how she’d be walking across the stage if circumstances were different.
The school acknowledged the late teen by laying flowers, stoles and a graduation gown on a chair with Gracie’s portrait. Many graduates wore yellow ribbons pinned to their gowns in honor of their classmate, who died in their freshman year of high school.
Amelia Hicks also addressed the gathered graduates and families, and cited a very applicable Bible passage, considering everything the Class of 2022 has seen and overcome:
“Perhaps you were born for such a time as this.” (Esther 4:14)
Superintendent Jeff Pancione and principal Adam Feazell also addressed the crowd, urging graduates to thank their families, friends and staff members that have helped them along the way.
