ROMNEY — Romney’s step into 21st-Century water metering got its final approval, with an upgrade, Monday.
The Town Council voted 5-0 (Duncan Hott was again absent) at its monthly meeting to approve a $486,000 contract to replace its current water meters with automated ones.
The deal was about $31,000 more than the original estimate to allow more acoustic monitoring units to be deployed.
Acoustic monitors allow the town to track water flow between meters, enabling it to pinpoint leaks, often before they become big and damaging.
“That’s fantastic,” Councilman John Duncan said.
The original $455,000 bid included 200 acoustic monitors. The upgrade will bring the total to 795, covering more than 80% of the town’s meters.
Attorney Logan Mantz and Assistant Town Clerk Kerri Shreve said the total wouldn’t go higher because it would greatly increase the annual service contract.
Mantz noted the old water system has a roughly 20% water loss.
“We’re trying to prevent loss,” he said. “That has an actual value.”
The town was already touting the benefit of the new meters for customers. Meters will relay information back to the town several times an hour. An overnight report of abnormalities will be generated.
That type of quick information can alert homeowners to problems within hours, rather than when they get their monthly bill.
“A leaking toilet can cost $500 before you know it,” Shreve pointed out.
With the deal in place, Mantz said, now the issue will be when the provider, Dutch firm Fortiline, can install the system, referred to as AMI, or automated metering infrastructure. Fortiline also has the AMI system in Moorefield. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.