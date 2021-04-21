Assistance from local volunteers comes in 2 forms: an ongoing adopt-a-highway program in which local groups agree to take responsibility for keeping a 2-mile stretch clear of trash, and a one-time “Make It Shine” spring cleaning effort for Earth Day — this year being conducted on Saturday, April 24, 2 days after Earth Day.
Help is needed with both, and there is still time to register even for the Saturday event. Call 1-800-322-5530.
The DOH provides volunteers with instructions and training files, along with all the equipment they will need, including trash bags, reflective vests and signs to warn oncoming traffic. The DOH also picks up and disposes of the trash collected.
The DOH cooperates with the Department of Environmental Protection on these programs, recognizing roadside trash is an environmental as well as an aesthetic issue.
The trash harms wildlife, luring animals onto roadways in search of a meal. Animals fill their stomachs with paper and plastic wrappers that smell like food, get their heads stuck in jars and bottles, and wander into the path of oncoming traffic.
Roadside litter blows or washes into rivers and streams, polluting them as well.
As for aesthetics, the trash accumulating along local roads makes a poor first impression on people driving through the state. Department of Highways program coordinator Kim Smith points out that every discarded bottle, can, or food wrapper makes it that much more difficult to attract people to “Wild and Wonderful West Virginia.”
Every spring the DOH sponsors its annual one-day “Make It Shine” spring cleanup in honor of Earth Day.
The DOH supplies the equipment needed — trash bags, reflective vests and signs warning oncoming traffic — and disposes of the trash, asking volunteers to contribute just their time and energy.
The event was canceled last year due to Covid-19, but the last time it was offered, volunteers across West Virginia removed a total of nearly 180 tons of litter and 2,000 tires in a single day.
For those willing to make a long-term commitment, DOH joins with the Department of Natural Resources in sponsoring the state adopt-a-highway program.
Adopt-a-highway volunteers can adopt a 2-mile section of any state-maintained road in the county — main routes or back roads, paved or dirt. The only roads in Hampshire County not eligible are those that are privately owned (true of most subdivision roads as well as private driveways).
The DOH will also not permit volunteers to adopt sections of highway where trash cannot be collected safely (for example, the U.S. 50 hill leading down into Romney, where picking up litter would require working too close to traffic).
There is also an adopt-a-spot program, covering a quarter mile or less, for volunteers for whom 2 miles is too much.
Anyone — individuals, families, organized groups — can participate, so long as all volunteers are at least 12 years old and there is a 2-year commitment to doing a trash pickup at least 3 times a year.
Statewide, adopt-a-highway volunteers remove an estimated 4 million pounds of trash a year from West Virginia roadways, as well as returning about 10,000 pounds of glass, 5,000 pounds of plastic and 8,000 pounds of aluminum to use through recycling.
Here in Hampshire County, more volunteers are badly needed. Only 70 of the county’s 694.5 miles of state-maintained roads have been adopted so far.
A little more help is provided by offenders sentenced by the courts to community service, many of whom can be seen picking up trash along main routes. Still, much of the county remains uncovered.
Adopt-a-highway volunteers who participate in 3 trash pick-ups a year for 2 years receive a certificate of appreciation signed by the governor.
More important to many of the volunteers, signs are posted on each adopted section of highway, recognizing the individual or group adopting that section of highway
Once a year, the DOH honors its adopt-a-highway volunteers with a volunteer appreciation day — though the celebration had to be canceled last year due to Covid-19. Along with fun activities including bingo and arts and crafts, there is a catered lunch and presentation of awards that include lapel pins and special safety vests honoring volunteers completing 10, 15, 20 and 25 years of service.
The benefit to the environment is obvious, and the DOH is eager to hear from volunteers. Call 1-800-322-5530 to ask about volunteering for either program.
