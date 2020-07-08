Augusta’s volunteer fire company spread itself thin, but got the job done last Thursday night.
Just before dusk, Augusta was called up Route 29 to Slanesville to assist in a motorcycle accident.
Then the call came in around 9 p.m. for a dryer fire near the North River.
To top the night off, one crew bound for the fire “hadn’t been out of the station for 30 seconds” before a car collided with a bear just east of the fire hall, Weaver said.
“The second engine left and encountered the accident,” Weaver said.
He said injuries to the motorcyclist were not life-threatening.
The fire was confined to the dryer at the residence on Labella Drive.
“Two neighbors carried the dryer out and we supplied the fan to clear the smoke,” Weaver said.
The bear lumbered off from its encounter with the vehicle.
“That’s not simple for a volunteer fire department,” Weaver said of the triple response. “I’ve always been proud of the guys; that’s not too shabby.”
* * *
Vouchers for the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program will be distributed again between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. July 10 at the Committee on Aging’s administrative office, 24781 Northwestern Pike, Romney.
Follow the signs to enter and exit the lot for the drive-through-only distribution. No one may exit their vehicles. Bring a pen and proof of identification. Call 304-833-4097 with questions.
* * *
The Haggerty family reunion will be held this Sunday, July 12, at Moorefield Town Park. Lunch begins at 1 p.m.
Meat and paper products will be provided. Bring a dish and drink to share.
* * *
West Virginia gas prices fell 0.7 cents per gallon last week, averaging $2.19 Sunday in GasBuddy's daily survey of 1,154 stations.
The average is 25.8 cents higher than a month ago and 45.5 lower than a year ago.
The national average fell 1.2 cents last week to $2.17 a gallon. That’s up 14.9 cents from a month ago and down 58.1 cents from a year ago.
