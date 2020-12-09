1
CHARLESTON — A West Virginia police officer has died two days after being shot by a suspect while responding to a parking complaint.
The city of Charleston announced officer Cassie Johnson’s death in a news release on Thursday, Dec. 3.
Johnson, 28, joined the city as a humane officer in October 2017 and was sworn in as a patrol officer in January 2019.
“Cassie was an exemplary police officer. She embodied everything that the Charleston Police Department is and strives to be — courageous, compassionate and selfless for the citizens of the city that she loved,’’ Police Chief Tyke Hunt said in the statement. “Her legacy will live on in the officers and the citizens that she touched and inspired everyday.’’
City flags were ordered lowered to half-staff immediately.
“We are heartbroken at the loss of Cassie,” Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said. “She was always willing to lend an extra hand, going above and beyond in every situation. The City of Charleston is a safer, more vibrant place because of Cassie and we are grateful for her service.’’
Joshua M. Phillips, 38, of Charleston, is accused of shooting Johnson, Sheriff Mike Rutherford said. Phillips also was wounded on Tuesday and was caught a short distance away. He remained hospitalized. No charges were filed immediately.
According to a criminal complaint, Phillips had been free on bond from a January 2020 weapon-related arrest, news outlets reported.
County school board rejects charter school bid
2
MORGANTOWN — A West Virginia county school board has denied an application for the state’s first charter school.
The Monongalia County Board of Education said the application by the West Virginia Academy failed to meet seven of 10 benchmarks established by the state, including inadequate financial and facilities plans, news outlets reported.
The academy would have located in Morgantown while recruiting students from across Monongalia County and portions of nearby Preston and Marion counties.
West Virginia University accounting professor John Treu, who is the board chairman for the academy, said the deficiencies noted by the county were “vague and largely subjective.’’
Republican Gov. Jim Justice signed a bill last year that allows for the creation of charter schools. The signing came after a gridlocked special legislative session on education that drew heavy protests from public school teachers.
Educators and Democrats argued that the move to install charters was driven by outside interests that will steer money away from public schools.
Former WVU
associate professor sentenced to
probation
3
CLARKSBURG — A former West Virginia University associate professor has been sentenced to probation after admitting to wire fraud and filing a false tax return, a federal prosecutor’s office said.
Qingyun Sun, 58, of Morgantown, was sentenced to three years of probation, with the first four months on home confinement, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell’s office said in a news release.
Sun pleaded guilty to defrauding the university and to the tax charge in July. The charges stemmed from his official travel to China, prosecutors said.
Sun was an associate professor and associate director of the United States-China Energy Center at the university, the release said. He also acted as the governor’s assistant for China affairs and was a consultant.
Sun, who is no longer employed by WVU, agreed earlier to pay restitution in the amount of $6,233.12 to the university.
Murder trial delayed by COVID
4
MARTINSBURG — A murder trial in Martinsburg is another victim of spiking COVID-19 cases.
During a teleconference last week, prosecutors said one of their witnesses in the trial of Robert Landis Kramerage has tested positive for the coronavirus and two additional witnesses are in quarantine, according to news sources. Still, Berkeley County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Joseph Kinser told the judge they were prepared to move forward with the trial.
The motion to postpone was from Defense attorney Craig Manford, who cited the increase in coronavirus cases as well as his client’s belief they could use more time to prepare for trial.
Twenty-third Judicial Circuit Court Judge Bridget Cohee said it would be in the public’s best interest to delay, saying she did not want to risk exposing jurors just before the holidays. She reset the trial for a January 6 start.
The 38-year old Kramerage, of Kearneysville, is charged with murder, burglary, robbery conspiracy and unlawful possession of a firearm. He is accused of shooting and killing 34-year-old Joshua Case in his Martinsburg home on March 9 during a drug robbery.
Two others are charged in the killing and robbery. Christopher Duane Jackson, 42, of Harpers Ferry, has a separate trial scheduled for March 3. Michael Phillip Browning, 46, of Kearneysville, has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors that is being considered by the court. All three defendants remain incarcerated, according to court records show.
Ski season begins
5
CHARLESTON — Ski resorts in West Virginia began opening Friday morning, marking the start of the season.
Snowshoe Mountain in Pocahontas County opened on Friday and slopes in other areas will open in the coming weeks, the West Virginia Ski Areas Association said.
It said temperatures have dipped low enough to allow for man-made snowmaking operations.
A typical ski season draws 800,000 visitors to the state with most coming from Virginia, North Carolina, Ohio and Florida, according to the association.
Skiers and snowboarders have been asked to check with resorts and facilities for any COVID-19 requirements.
