ROMNEY — Five of the 7 candidates running for 3 seats on the county Board of Education participated in a candidate forum at the Bank of Romney Community Center Friday night, organized by We the People of Hampshire County.
Present were Kathy Jeffreys, Corena Landis-Mongold, Ed Morgan, Kim Poland and Jeff Stambler.
The other 2 candidates, both from Romney, were missing.
Moderator Terry Craver reported Naval officer Clarke Morgret had returned Tuesday from his latest deployment, but had stomach flu and was unable to attend. Also, candidate Johnny Duncan had told Craver he would not be there.
Candidates initially introduced themselves by name and place of residence, adding more about themselves when wrapping up at the end of the evening.
Kathy Jeffreys (Augusta) said she has seen the problems her grandkids have been facing, and wants to be the best school board member she can be — a good Christian example. She promised to work hard at it, and added if she was not elected, she was not going away.
Jeffreys noted she is in a sense running against Ed Morgan, since she and Morgan live in the same magisterial district as current board member Matt Trimble. Only 2 board members per district can serve, so both cannot be elected.
Corena Landis-Mongold said she lives in Springfield on Green Spring Valley Road, though the county assessor puts her property in Green Spring, as previously reported in the Review. She said she attended Hampshire County schools, as have her children and grandchildren.
In the past 2 years she feels there has been a war on parents, and people have been “changing the rules” — though not in Hampshire County yet. She also mentioned opposition to critical race theory.
Ed Morgan (Shanks), the only incumbent running for re-election, has been serving as board vice-president and said he would like to be president.
“I’ve got work to do, we’ve got schools to build, and there are a lot of hard decisions to be made,” Morgan explained, saying he is running for the 2,800 students in the schools.
Kim Poland (Romney) has been a school employee since 1996, and is retiring this year. She served as the union leader for local school service workers.
Poland said people don’t know what goes on in the schools, adding some classrooms need to be looked at, “because our children deserve better.”
Jeff Stambler (Augusta) said he has lived in Hampshire County for 16 years, while his boys have gone from pre-K to high school. “Things are not right,” he said, and key people have been in their positions too long.
Candidates responded to questions from the audience, taking turns answering the same question, often echoing or building on previous responses.
Asked how to retain teachers, candidates emphasized appreciation, given the lack of resources for financial rewards. Both Morgan and Poland suggested helping new teachers get certified, and Landis-Mongold suggested days off as a reward.
School Superintendent Jeff Pancione said teachers are in short supply, reporting that there isn’t a college in the state with more than 10 students enrolled in teacher preparation programs.
Asked to describe the ideal graduate, Landis-Mongold focused on competence, while Morgan mentioned life skills, community involvement and a plan for their lives.
Poland mentioned reading at grade level, preparation for their chosen path and confidence. Stambler agreed with her, and thanked the present board for giving his kids finance classes.
Jeffreys said she agreed with what everyone had said and added moral leadership and the ability to make good choices.
Asked what the schools could do to help attract businesses offering jobs, candidates praised HHS vocational programs, with several suggesting setting up internships.
They all agreed the county cannot afford 2 high schools. Pancione reported HHS enrollment is down from 1,500 to around 800.
Candidates showed interest in having board members more visible in the schools, perhaps doing substitute teaching, and praised the WatchDOGS program involving dads.
They had difficulty addressing questions involving selecting textbooks and teaching both creation and evolution, because rules for both are set at the state level.
As the evening neared its end, Craver, the moderator, said it did his heart good to see 7 candidates running for the 3 seats available this year on the school board.
Two more candidate forums will take place in March — county commission candidates on March 11 and candidates for the state House of Delegates on March 25. Both will take place at the Bank of Romney Community Center at 7 p.m., with the doors opening at 6:30.
