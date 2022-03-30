Missing in action
Editor:
It was great to hear that David McKinley visited Hampshire County. It speaks volumes that he took time to actually come and meet local leaders. And talk with the Hampshire Review. I think it bodes well for our future representation in Congress. I look forward to meeting him.
Meanwhile, our current representative, Alex Mooney loads up our mailboxes with political postcards paid by the taxpayers. And robo-calls our homes with his phoney “town hall meetings”. But has he taken the time to visit? Has he ever held an actual in-person town hall in Hampshire? Who has even seen him at any local event? He’s a ghost representative.
Mooney is a Maryland transplant with West Virginia roots about 1 inch deep. He doesn’t know our people, our county or West Virginia. Seems like he might want to spend a bit of time with his constituents -- like Congressman McKinley has -- to get to know us better.
Tim Reese, Capon Bridge o
