Leaving the local market, I saw it. It was fleeting, but unmistakable. Snow flurries.
Winter has arrived in Hampshire County and with it the need for evening fires in the woodstove.
I love our woodstove. And given “Propane Armageddon” has been forecast for our country, my woodstove love affair has only grown stronger.
In addition to the heat such fires bring, there is another byproduct of burning the wood — ashes. Every day there is another bucket of ashes.
Like most things, there is an art to disposing of ashes. Throwing out ashes with lingering and well hidden hot embers has been known to start a fire or 2.
But not to worry, I’m learning. Today’s lesson revolves around the wind. Be certain the wind is at your back before tossing the ashes. Turns out that ashes and dust have a great deal in common.
30 years ago I remember placing ashes on the foreheads of many while making the sign of a cross and saying, “Remember, dust thou art and to dust thou shall return.” It was intended to be a stark reminder of the brevity of life as folks prepared their hearts for the joy of Easter.
“Dust in the Wind” — that’s the title of a song written back in the 1970s and performed by the musical group Kansas. I liked the song. But the other night a new group hit the stage with their version of “Dust in the Wind.” Girl Named Tom is the trio making quite a splash on the TV show “The Voice.”
Their rendition of this familiar song was nothing short of haunting. I am an over-the-top fan and the song has soared to a place among my favorites.
It’s hard to think too highly of yourself when you are confronted with the timeless truths represented in the lyrics of this song. “Dust in the wind; all we are is dust in the wind,” or “Just a drop of water in an endless sea,” or “All we do crumbles to the ground though we refuse to see.”
And finally (for those who have amassed much in this world), “All your money won’t another minute buy.”
Recently, Strong Soul (my blood brother), shared wisdom with me that was once passed on to him — “growing old is not for wimps.” As I sit looking over the woods and watching deer frolic in the meadow of the nearby horse farm, I wonder if retirement is merely the season for old people to consider the things they have or have not done.
Like me, many turn to writing. Some use social media and blogs to pontificate. Others write books. Is it that we have something of value to say or merely that we want to say something?
“Dust in the wind. All we are is dust in the wind.” Such truth is offensive. After all, we want to be so much more. To be remembered. To be celebrated. That’s what the granite and marble stones littering cemeteries are all about. They shout with a single voice, “I was here. Don’t forget me.”
It’s the final installment, if you will, of what is scribbled on bathroom walls, park picnic tables and occasional forest trees.
As I wipe some dust from my face, however, I am aware of yet another truth. The dust is carried along by the wind and settles in a multitude of places.
As Antoine Lavoisier has said, “Matter is neither created or destroyed.” It is merely transformed. The wood that gave me warmth now fertilizes the plants and the plants will give food, grow into trees, provide nesting material for birds, food for squirrels, etc, etc. The “dust” is not done.
While it is true that all we are is dust in the wind (if the Bible is accurate), despite being mere dust — we are nevertheless loved extravagantly by a mighty God. One who has a plan for the years of our lives and even beyond them.
Like the dust from the woodstove ashes, we have no idea where we will end up or what we may accomplish. Yet we need not fear being forgotten.
No last-minute plea from a monument is required.
Nanapesa, the Law Giver, knows very well what He is doing. Who we touch, who impacts us, who we nourish, who feeds us — all this and so much more is accomplished by the wind He sends.
All we are is dust in the wind. Yes. And yet, we are so very much more. You ponder that.o
