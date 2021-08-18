This summer was fairly quiet on the Covid-19 front: zero to 3 cases a week, maybe.
Now, with school starting back up Monday, numbers have jumped (leaped, really), placing Hampshire back in the orange zone.
Even with these numbers rising rapidly, Lead Nurse Rhonda Dante’s advice has not wavered: stay the course.
Dante spoke to the school board at their Monday night meeting, providing a voice of logic, reason and, well, reality, citing vacations as a possible cause for the increase in Covid cases here.
“I think vacations occurred, and we started trending the other way last week,” Dante explained. “The individuals currently in the hospital are unvaccinated.”
When it comes to the health and safety of students and school staff, Dante said that a good number of the staff are vaccinated, which will help prevent serious illness associated with the contraction of the virus.
And at the high school level, she estimated that over 300 students are vaccinated as well.
While some folks in the community may see the higher numbers and be wary about the start of school Monday, Dante explained the county’s position in simple terms.
“The cases we’ve had this past week, they’re related to returning vacationers, not school,” she pointed out. “We haven’t been in school.”
The return to school is marked with 3 big questions:
What about the Delta variant?
Are masks going to be required?
What will happen to athletics?
Dante addressed all 3 questions Monday, explaining that the Delta variant has been present here in the county since June, but not all positive Covid cases are tested for the variant. She cautioned that the variant is more contagious than the original strain, like chicken pox, and that folks should protect themselves in the way that they feel is best for them.
Which led her to cover the next topic: masks.
“Masks are optional, but recommended,” she said. “That can change at any time, of course, but (Gov. Jim Justice) is letting the counties decide as of right now.”
Board vice president Ed Morgan mentioned that having a solid mask mandate at this time would likely alienate parts of the student body and lead to even more stress and anxiety, and Superintendent Jeff Pancione agreed.
“If masks were required, when after school students went to play sports together or hung out with friends without masks, it wouldn’t make sense,” he added.
As of right now, the “optional mask” rule will be in place on school buses as well as in the building, as cleaning and ventilation practices on buses will continue to be upheld.
As far as athletics?
“The athletes have been together all summer, and they’ve done really well,” praised Dante. “They’ve been together for months, and it’s hard to put something in place without knowing how we do (when school starts).”
She said the school system would be deferring to the WVSSAC for guidelines on away game travel and other guidelines for athletics.
“It’s going to be difficult,” she warned.
School begins Monday, Aug. 23, and Pancione affirmed that the situation is “fluid,” and that flexibility is a must for all families, students and school staff.
“We just have to take it as it comes,” he said. “And take it week by week.”
