ROMNEY — The multi-tenant building in the Romney business park is totally occupied for the 1st time since 2006, said Economic Development Authority Director Eileen Johnson at Tuesday’s County Commission meeting, but there’s a big challenge the building is facing: a serious and immediate need for roof repairs.

Johnson and several other EDA representatives appeared in front of the Commission Tuesday morning to request a total sum of $165,587.50 for replacing the roof on the Romney building – a roof that she said was added in 1985, projected to need replacement by 2005, and is now 17 years past the projected replacement time.

