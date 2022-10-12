ROMNEY — The multi-tenant building in the Romney business park is totally occupied for the 1st time since 2006, said Economic Development Authority Director Eileen Johnson at Tuesday’s County Commission meeting, but there’s a big challenge the building is facing: a serious and immediate need for roof repairs.
Johnson and several other EDA representatives appeared in front of the Commission Tuesday morning to request a total sum of $165,587.50 for replacing the roof on the Romney building – a roof that she said was added in 1985, projected to need replacement by 2005, and is now 17 years past the projected replacement time.
She called attempts to repair the roof over the last few years “band aids” to the building, and going into the late fall rainy season and the snowy winter season, the clock is ticking on the issue.
In a situation like this, she added, “roof replacement is considered ‘structural maintenance’ and is the responsibility of the owner.”
Commissioner Dave Cannon said that replacing the roof is the only option.
“It’s over a decade over its replacement time,” he said, adding that the tenants in the building are currently frustrated with the roof’s condition, with “tiles falling down on them.”
The other 2 commissioners agreed with Cannon.
“The roof just has to be fixed,” said Commissioner Bob Hott. “We need to find the money to do that.”
Commission President Brian Eglinger applauded the work the EDA does in the county.
“Personally, development is hard in Hampshire County,” he said. “Hampshire County is in a tough spot…maybe we are approaching a time where we need to step back and look at what has worked for us over the years.”
About the roof, he continued, “I’m all for fixing the roof…we don’t have that money just hanging around. We want that building fixed, and we want the tenants to be happy…we’ll have to deliberate a little further, but I’m not for letting it fall down.”
Johnson thanked the Commission for their thoughts and feedback, and emphasized that the need for action on the roof is immediate.
The Commissioners were all in agreement, and authorized the EDA to secure bids for the roof, advertise and follow proper bidding procedure to get the ball rolling on repairs to the multi-tenant building.
