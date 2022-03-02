Clicker training is an extremely effective way of training dogs. And, while humans are far more complex creatures, many of clicker training’s principles apply.
In particular, clicker training breaks complex tasks into simple steps, provides consistent, positive feedback (in the form of the “click” for a right “answer”) and, after the “click,” provides small rewards for each right response to motivate learning/working.
Most importantly, punishment is never employed. And sometimes (as I have personally witnessed), for humans), the learning becomes the motivation, and the small rewards become secondary.
Wikipedia says a “welfare queen” refers to a woman who “allegedly misuse[s] or collect[s] excessive welfare payments through fraud, child endangerment, or manipulation.”
Ronald Reagan’s welfare queen, he said, was proof that the welfare system wasn’t working.
Once basic necessities are taken care of, what motivates humans to work? From the YouTube cartoon “RSHA Animate: Drive: The surprising truth about what motivates us:” Given enough money to live comfortably, people will work for a. autonomy (that is, choice of what to work on), b. mastery (to improve at something) and c. purpose (“recognition”). More money is not part of the equation, and neither is punishment.
The dogma is: People abuse the welfare system. The poor are poor because they’re lazy. To get people to work, you need to punish them by withholding money.
West Virginia’s HB 2743, HB 3294 and SB 543 are all bills introduced this legislative session inspired by this dogma.
Is this the truth?
According to “Federalsafetynet.com/us-poverty-statistics.html,” in 2019 there were 11.3 million working-age adults in poverty status who were not working. Reasons were school (2.6 million), retired early (1.3 million), ill or disabled (3.9 million), home or family reasons (2.9 million), could not find work (700,000).
That last category can be attributed to “the job market in the location where the individual lives.” Among reasons in the “home or family” category were “taking care of a sick parent, limited child care options, addiction, homelessness…”
We should focus on solving these problems before deciding to punish people for not working. These statics show the “welfare queen” was a one-off, mastermind criminal and should not be used as a guide for legislation.
My own, recent experience of the newly poor: I have neighbors who used to be reasonably well off. Now, both parents are disabled, and the timing belt on their car is broken, so they have no transportation.
Their adult daughter needs a car to get to a job. They have been waiting on disability benefits since July 2021. They have food stamps. No money for telephone or Internet.
Their situation is not uncommon. According to a Bankrate poll, “less than 50% of Americans can afford a last-minute, $1,000 emergency...”
Imagine yourself in their situation. Can you survive 5 months with no income? Would you set out on a 15-mile hike to the Department of Health and Human Resources, office only hoping someone will pick you up along the way?
These people are not abusing the system, but the system is abusing them.
Living in poverty eliminates choice. It dashes all hope of planning for the future. People will work to obtain choices and a sense of purpose (something money can’t buy) — if they have the opportunity to do so. According to a Harvard report, punishing them for being destitute is cruel and counterproductive, not just to getting them to work, but to growing our economy.
Give people the tools to work toward a future that has more choices and is more satisfying, and they most definitely will. o
