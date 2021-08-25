AUGUSTA — A heavy equipment operator was killed Thursday afternoon when the front-end loader he was working on rolled on him.
Roger Hawse, 71, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The accident occurred on Denny Drive, about 3 miles north of U.S. 50 off Route 29 North.
Rescue squads from Augusta, Romney and the county responded along with the Augusta and Slanesville fire companies and the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office. o
