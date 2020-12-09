A $130,000 state grant is helping people in the 3-county day report center connect with health and educational services remotely in this time of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Statewide Implementation, Enhancement and Evaluation Projects were announced by Gov. Jim Justice last week, but they’re funding 15 operations around the state that went into effect Oct. 1.
The South Branch Valley Day Report centers serve the 22nd Judicial Circuit of Hampshire, Hardy and Pendleton counties. The centers divert defendants from jail time, but require regular monitoring and programs.
Sometimes those services are tough to bring to Romney, Moorefield or Franklin, Day Report Center Director Cary Ours says. That’s where the new grant comes in.
“The tele-health program opens clients of day report to medication and assisted treatment,” she said. “They can see a psychiatrist or a doctoral level psychologist. They can be assessed for Vivitrol and we can give the shot in our office.”
The telecommunication hubs supported by the grant also open up 72 online classes that clients wouldn’t otherwise be able to complete here.
Ours said that’s a godsend after the COVID-19 pandemic shut the day report doors to drop-ins other than for testing or crisis intervention.
The services — both classes and medical support — are broadcast from Jefferson County, which received a $300,000 grant this time around.
Ours noted that the virtual support takes away a lot of excuses for people who say things like they can’t get to a doctor or they can’t afford a medication.
“I have money to pay for those,” she said. “These grants have really taken away that lapse of time between jail and re-entry when so many people fall through the cracks.”
Gov. Justice said the grants provide access to incredible tele-health and mental health opportunities for countless West Virginians.
“These services have never been more important than they’ve been this year with all of the challenges we’ve faced during the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said, “and I’m so proud to be able to award these much-needed funds to several programs and organizations that are going to make a true difference improving the health and lives of people all across the state.”
