Two Mineral County men died and a 3rd was injured in Thursday morning’s head-on collision on U.S. 50 at Junction.
Carl Davis, 62, of New Creek and Lucas Gillapsie, 39, of Keyser were both pronounced dead at the scene. Michael Smith, 45, of Keyser was flown by Trooper 5 medical helicopter from Maryland to Inova Fairfax Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.
All 3 were in a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado pickup headed west on U.S. 50 shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday when, West Virginia State Police say, Davis crossed the centerline and hit head-on a 2020 Kenworth tractor-trailer being driven east by 24-year-old Logan Fugate of Whitesburg, Tenn.
Fugate was uninjured in the accident.
The wreck closed down 50 until noon, backing up east-bound traffic to the Mineral County line at times.
Cpl. M.M. Massie is leading the State Police investigation. Also responding and assisting were Lt. Brian Hinger of the Hamsphire County Sheriff's Office; EMS squads from Hampshire County, Romney and Burlington; fire companies from Romney, Burlington, Fountain, Moorefield, Fort Ashby and Springfield Valley; the Hampshire County Medical Examiner and the Department of Highways.
