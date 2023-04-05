ROMNEY — Subtle revisions to the county ambulance ordinance and maintenance updates topped the agenda at the County Commission meeting Tuesday night.
President Brian Eglinger began the meeting with his report, noting that after attending a Convention and Visitors Bureau meeting, he received a few facts and figures about the inaugural Potomac Highlands and Outdoors Show that got the fairgrounds hopping at the beginning of March.
Over 2,000 people came through the line that weekend, Eglinger said, and about 56 percent of those were visitors to the county who traveled to Hampshire specifically for the event.
“That’s part of what they wanted to do, was bring folks into the county to learn about Hampshire County and maybe spend some money here,” he said. “It was a pretty good success there, and they plan to do it again and make adjustments for where they thought it wasn’t as good.”
Eglinger and Commissioner Dave Cannon also attended the Hampshire County Development Authority meeting two weeks ago, and Eglinger signed the agreement for Reclaim Co. to finish the cleanup at the old hospital site in Romney – the future site of the South Branch Elementary School.
Commissioner Bob Hott added that a time capsule had been found at the old hospital property when demolition first began a couple weeks ago. Not much information on the time capsule is available as of yet, he said, but he hopes that the county can hold “something at the courthouse” in the coming weeks to open it.
Cannon reported that he’d been fielding calls about “halfway houses” coming into the county – in reality, houses for battered women, a recovery center for women and a new one added for men.
The Commission cannot do anything regarding these houses, Cannon said. The organization is properly licensed and doesn’t operate on Hampshire County property.
He also reported that he spoke with school board President Ed Morgan, who assured him that the questions presented to the board at the Feb. 28 Commission meeting centered around the construction of the three new schools – and the planning process – would be answered this month.
The HCDA has closed with Aquabanq, Cannon added, the indoor shrimp farm setting up shop in the Capon Bridge Technology Park.
He said the county has given them a “strict timeline” to start and finish construction.
One of the hot topics in the county right now is the possibility of a cryptocurrency mining operation moving into the Romney Industrial Park – Cannon promised that the business was “properly vetted and grilled.”
The biggest concerns with the operation are the noise and the fans it takes to cool down the machinery, he said, also offering that the business would need 20 megawatts of power to operate, and a Potomac Edison foreman assured him that they’d “never even allow a business to jump on the grid unless they’d done their research.”
Also at the meeting, Pastor Rob Vaughan with the Romney Ministerial Association asked that the Commission allow them to use the steps of the courthouse on May 4 to “pray over our county” like in years past for the National Day of Prayer.
At the Feb. 14 Commission meeting, the trio approved for $2,500 to go to the Capon Bridge Founders Day Festival, but the committee needs additional funds. Covid money for the event from the state that wasn’t used during the pandemic years had to go back to the state, Eglinger explained. The committee has asked for another $2,500, and the Commission approved the request pending fund availability in the budget.
Tuesday’s meeting also acted as a public hearing for revisions to the county ambulance ordinance, which has been posted on the Commission website since the beginning of March.
Changes include the deletion of a couple of paragraphs that the commissioners felt “weren’t necessary” as well as clarification in Section 2 regarding camp lot units, changing them to billable structures instead of “units.”
Hott explained that there were several other very minor changes, including capitalizations and the correction of typographical errors.
No members of the public commented during the allotted time, so the ordinance revisions were approved unanimously.
The Commission also approved the proposal of $850 to fix the Pin Oak Fountain, which is currently experiencing some wear and tear, with some of the quartz and crystals falling out, as well as filtration issues.
Other items on the agenda included updates on maintenance repairs to the Romney Senior Center, as well as renovations to the Davis House in Romney.
The Commission approved a land purchase for a new ambulance center on Sunrise Summit – information on the purchase can be found elsewhere in the Review.
The next County Commission meeting will be April 18 at 9 a.m. The Commission began livestreaming their meetings a month ago, and these livestreams can be accessed either through the county website (hampshirewv.com), the Hampshire County Commission Facebook page or through their YouTube channel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.