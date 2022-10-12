ROMNEY— Need for better coordination of the county’s infrastructure development became apparent at the October 5 meeting of the Hampshire County Infrastructure Committee. Hampshire County Development Authority Executive Director Eileen Johnson, who chaired the meeting, suggested this should be a goal for next year’s quarterly infrastructure committee meetings.
Quarterly HCIC meetings largely consist of reports on recent infrastructure improvements around the county. Last week attendees heard from the county broadband project and the development authority, as well as the county’s 2 incorporated towns, Romney and Capon Bridge.
Representatives of other agencies, including the Central Hampshire PSD, were missing.
One failure to coordinate county projects became apparent when Mayor Keadle reported the Central Hampshire claims over 80% of Central Hampshire’s Purgitsville water project easements have been completed. Johnson immediately asked if conduits for county broadband would be laid along with the Purgitsville water lines.
According to county broadband coordinator Aaron Cox, the easements being signed in Purgitsville do not include permission for broadband. When the county is ready to extend broadband in the area, they will have to negotiate their own easements.
Such failures to coordinate efforts are not unique to Hampshire County, Cox said. The U.S. Department of Agriculture funds both farmland preservation and rural broadband, but fails to coordinate the two, so that farmland preservation’s restrictive approach to utility easements complicates rural broadband efforts.
Cox also reported encountering some problems completing current projects because the county is still waiting for $970,000 worth of fiber optic cable to be delivered.
He added that offering free internet access at the Capon Valley View Senior Center in High View has been successful, with people coming to use WiFi access in the parking lot rather than inside the building.
Cox has found about a third of eligible homes sign up when offered county broadband, though the percentage has been lower in Capon Bridge. Cox suggested this is because Frontier “upped its game” in the Capon Bridge area.
This led to a discussion of Fronter’s shortcomings. Johnson reported Frontier’s continued reliance on copper lines rather than fiber optic can mean that at busy times like holiday weekends when everyone is streaming, it can be impossible to call out on a landline – and the FCC allows such rationing of service.
This can be a life or death issue, she pointed out, and described an hour and half wait when she and her husband could not get a call through to 911 in an emergency, eventually having to get friends with cell service to make the call for them.
Reporting for the county development authority, Johnson said the business incubator model has been so successful they now have a waiting list of interested businesses with no space for them. Not only is the HCDA asking the Board of Education to leave the old administration building standing when they transfer their School Street properties to the HCDA, but they are also considering adding a multi-tenant building to the Capon Bridge Technology Park.
Johnson noted the demolition of the old hospital building has run into more red tape, adding that “when you’re using federal funding, you have to jump through the hoops.” They are waiting for release of their Community Development Block Grant funds to go to bid, and still hope to tear the building down this winter.
News from Romney and Capon Bridge included Capon Bridge representative Mackenzie Corbin’s report that the town’s new sewer plant should be up and running within a month. Substantial completion of the project was originally expected in October, but supply chain problems have delayed this at least until November.
Mayor Keadle reported on a number of projects planned or underway around Romney, including a water meter replacement project nearing completion that makes it possible to identify sudden surges in water use normally caused by leaks. This allows the town to warn customers right away, before a leak results in an alarmingly high water bill.
The mayor said the North High Street sidewalk project should see some progress this summer, and the town is working on stabilizing the creek bank at the park, where volunteers have planted flowers and a light pole has been on order for the past year that will improve lighting in the area.
Progress is also being made on raising funds to save the state barn, and Mayor Keadle hopes to see the building stabilized before the snow flies - even though the materials used may just be plywood.
