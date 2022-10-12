ROMNEY— Need for better coordination of the county’s infrastructure development became apparent at the October 5 meeting of the Hampshire County Infrastructure Committee. Hampshire County Development Authority Executive Director Eileen Johnson, who chaired the meeting, suggested this should be a goal for next year’s quarterly infrastructure committee meetings.

Quarterly HCIC meetings largely consist of reports on recent infrastructure improvements around the county. Last week attendees heard from the county broadband project and the development authority, as well as the county’s 2 incorporated towns, Romney and Capon Bridge.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.