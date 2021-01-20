A Hampshire County man has been indicted by the Frederick County (Va.) grand jury.
Shane Matthew Cooper, 31, of Pine Mountain View between Slanesville and Bloomery, is charged with possession of a Fentanyl knock-off, acetyl fentanyl etizolam, as well as fentanyl itself on July 13.
* * *
An outbuilding in the Timber Ridge Road area east of Capon Bridge burned Sunday evening. Firefighters from Capon Bridge, Augusta, Capon Springs and Frederick County, Va., responded to the call.
* * *
Rescue crews from Springfield, Romney and the county service responded to a traumatic injury reported Monday afternoon on Little Cacapon-Levels Road. Authorities said a vehicle fell on the patient.
The man was transported to Winchester Medical Center’s intensive care unit where he was being treated for broken ribs, with tubes inserted to aid breathing. He was reported awake and talking Tuesday morning.
* * *
The Independent Party of West Virginia will hold its statewide convention on April 10. The party will consider platform revisions, elect new officers, and discuss strategies for the 2022 and 2024 elections.
* * *
Gasoline prices jumped another 5.9 cents a gallon last week across West Virginia, averaging $2.35 Sunday in GasBuddy's daily survey of 1,154 stations. Locally, prices jumped a dime to $2.39.
The national average increased 4.2 cents to $2.38 last week, GasBuddy said.
A year ago the average West Virginia price was 20 cents higher at $2.55 a gallon.
They stood 27.1 cents higher than a month ago. The national average increased 15.6 cents per gallon during the last month, but stands 17.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
