Day report center sees expansion, possibilities with new director
“This is something bigger than us, bigger than our personal egos, our own aspirations – it’s helping people.”
South Branch Valley Regional Day Report Center leads Hampshire’s, Hardy’s and Pendleton’s low-to-medium-risk residents on the side of recovery by offering a supervised release alternative at a “much lower cost to the state and the taxpayers” compared to simply placing them in jail.
Darren Taylor stepped into his role as Day Report Center Director just a year ago, but his staff and the number of clients have quickly grown.
In Hampshire County alone, the center closed the year with 121 clients; 297 clients total combining all three counties, which is “significantly higher” than previous years.
These numbers don’t include drug court, even though the center provides services for them.
The key difference between day report and drug court is that drug court clients fall into the “high-risk” category. Though similar in programming style, Taylor said drug court follows a far more rigid structure with many more rules.
Penalties are also harsher. If a drug test returns positive, for example, a drug court client can be taken right out of class and placed back in jail. With day report, reports are sent back to the referring party, i.e., circuit court or DHHR, and those entities decide whether to take action such as arrest or bond revocation.
Fortunately, this does not happen often.
“We try to get them when they’re at least ambivalent about their recovery,” Taylor said. From there, the center utilizes its evidence-based curriculum, therapy, and all tools available to work with clients.
“When they’re ready to work, we work as hard they’re working through recovery. But we can’t work harder than they’re willing to work. We meet them where they’re at and lead them into a life of recovery,” he said.
Taylor explained that clients have their individual lives, histories, and issues that led them into addiction, so trying to identify and address one “root cause” is not their focus.
“It’s the whole picture,” he said.
A combination of classes and therapy work, support groups, spirituality, finding mentors and healthy, sober relationships and other factors lead to the success of permanent recovery.
Though it’s a lot of work, it’s better than the alternative.
Theoretically, he said everyone who has ever broken the law in a drug-involved case could just be taken to jail – “But what is that really going to do?” Taylor asked.
He pointed out that placing people under mandatory 20-year sentencing with little to no regard for rehabilitation would just put those same people with the same issues back into the world afterward, but now more out of touch with their families and society.
Placing people in jail also costs taxpayers more money – an average of $50 per day per person in jail. On the other hand, the state reimburses the center $17-$19 a day for the services they provide for clients – and the clients pay for those services. The center offers alternatives for those who can’t afford services, such as volunteering as firefighters or other community service requirements.
“We never say no to anyone,” Taylor said.
He said one of the biggest challenges in his first year was learning the ins and outs of grant writing and operating on grant-funded sources. The long-term goal is to build a more “sustainable” system, especially if the grants go dry.
Taylor also contacted all the referring sources and asked them how to improve their relationships and identify what worked with each source, all while increasing their referrals.
In his first year, Taylor addressed the need for more employees. Only two males (including himself) were on staff for drug testing between all three counties when he started. His vision is to one day have all three locations with a full staff to provide services to all who need them.
Taylor laughed as he recalled his initial intention of retiring.
“While it is personally probably more rewarding than any other job that I’ve had, it is more stress,” Taylor admitted.
His previous experience includes working 12 years as a paratrooper for the National Guard, working seven years with the department of justice bureau prisons, hostage negotiation and working as a Federal Air Marshal.
“This was put in my path, and it has given me a different perspective,” he said.
While his first year required a lot of learning, Taylor is grateful for his staff and how they “truly want to be helping people.”
Taylor noted that the centers are not businesses that exist to make a profit. Whatever profit they receive will be fed back to offering “more services and being able to do more with the program,” reaching a level of sustainability and expansion to do more for the community and the people in the counties.
“Seeing someone graduate (whether) from our day report center or drug court, it’s just a fantastic feeling to know that something you were involved in might have helped that person’s life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.