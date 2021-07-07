June

Arrests made  3

Citations  17

Warnings  0

 

Total calls 138

 

Complaints/Calls

Alarms 2

Animals 1

Assaults 0

Assist other agency 22

Basic service 29

Breaking-entering 0

Child abuse 0

Property destruction 0

Disturbances 3

Domestic 2

Drugs 0

Drunkenness 1

Fights 1

Fire 1

Hit and run 1

Juvenile 5

Medical emergency 2

Missing people 0

Vehicle accident 1

Overdose 0

Pursuit 1

Reckless driving 3

Sexual assault 0

Shooting 0

Suicide threat 0

Suspicious activity 1

Theft 1

Threats 2

Traffic stops 51

Trespassing 0

Unattended death 1

Unconscious/Unresponsive 1

Warrants 2

Well-being 4

