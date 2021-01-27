MARTINSBURG — A Hedgesville woman who previously served in the Air Force has been sentenced to 8 years in prison for peddling national secrets and another 3 years for international parental kidnaping.
Elizabeth Jo Shirley planned to offer top-secret information from the National Security Agency to the Russian government, prosecutors said in July.
Shirley pled guilty in federal court then as part of a plea agreement to 1 count each of willful retention of national defense information and international parental kidnaping.
“Shirley held a position that required the highest level of trust,” said Bill Powell, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia. “When she committed these crimes, she not only broke that trust, she potentially endangered the very people who employed her and her neighbors.”
Shirley, 47, could have been sentenced to 10 years and fined $250,000 on the national security charge. She got the full 3 years on the kidnaping charge.
Shirley admitted to unlawfully retaining a National Security Agency document containing information classified at the “top secret/secret compartmented information” level relating to intelligence regarding a foreign government’s military and political issues.
Shirley also admitted to taking her child, of whom she was the non-custodial parent, to Mexico with the intent to obstruct the custodial father’s lawful parental rights.
Shirley served on active duty with the United States Air Force. In August 1994, the Air Force granted Shirley her first TS/SCI security clearance. After leaving active duty, she served in the Air Force Reserves and later in the Navy Reserves.
While serving in the Air Force, she worked on assignments with the NSA. From May 2001 to August 2012, Shirley held positions with the Navy’s Office of Naval Intelligence, the Department of Defense, the Department of Energy, the National Cyber Investigative Joint Task Force and at least 5 different cleared defense contractors.
In connection with these positions, Shirley held Top Secret/SCI security clearances at times.
In July 2019, Shirley took her 6-year-old daughter to Mexico with the intent to make contact with representatives of the government of Russia to request resettlement in a country that would not extradite her to the United States. Shirley took with her to Mexico national defense information she had unlawfully retained.
While in Mexico, Shirley prepared a written message to Russian officials referencing “an urgent need” to have “items shipped from the USA related to [her] life’s work before they are seized and destroyed.”
On Aug. 13, 2019, the U.S. Marshals Service and Mexican law enforcement located Shirley and her daughter at a hotel in Mexico City. Mexican authorities arrested Shirley pursuant to an arrest warrant the West Virginia State Police had obtained on a charge of concealment of a minor from a custodian.
The FBI subsequently executed search warrants on some of Shirley’s electronic devices, including those she took to Mexico in July 2019 and devices they seized from her Martinsburg storage unit the next month.
The search of the storage unit turned up the NSA document underlying the Willful Retention of National Defense Information offense. Searches of the electronic devices showed an Office of Naval Intelligence PowerPoint presentation containing information classified at the secret level and messages Shirley had drafted to Russian government officials while in Mexico. The Central Intelligence Agency determined those messages include information classified at the secret level.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.