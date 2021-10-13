White Cane Awareness Day takes on a special meaning this Friday for the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind.
Students and staff will be honoring orientation-and-mobility instructor Matt Stewart, who lost his battle with Covid-19 on June 19. He was known as “Mr. Matt.”
A program at the school will include a proclamation by Delegate Ruth Rowan, talks by employees Anita Atkins, Conrad Bennett and Glen Pinkard, and student memories of Mr. Matt. Afterward, students will parade through downtown Romney with their white canes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.