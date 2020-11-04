ROMNEY — Local author, musician and music teacher Elizabeth Podsiadlo has published her 3rd book, “Sonoma’s Gold,” a culinary ghost mystery novel, which brings the sights, sounds and tastes of Northern California to life.
Podsiadlo had her 1st book signing and reading of “Sonoma’s Gold” on Friday at the Co-op in Romney, where attendees could sample some of the recipes detailed in the book, as well as hear the author read a few excerpts. Podsiadlo and her daughter Betsy even performed a theme song for the book, an eerily beautiful melody, marrying the sounds of flute and fiddle to create a stunningly appropriate tune in line with the Native American undertones of the novel.
The Romney author said she’d been working on the 3rd installment in her series for a while now.
“This took me 10 years to write,” she explained. “Life got in the way, in a beautiful way.”
She cited several of her friends who helped edit the book as motivators for her to finish “Sonoma’s Gold,” which takes place in Wine Country: Northern California.
“One thing I knew was I wanted to write a book about wine,” she said with a laugh. “I love wine, and I love cooking with wine.”
Podsiadlo, along with being an author and musician, is a chef who has appeared on numerous television segments as the Opera Singing Chef. She meshes her passions in her novels, and her latest venture “Sonoma’s Gold” includes recipes with Mediterranean influence, set in the hottest part of the summer in Wine Country.
“My books are seasonal,” she noted, and explained that even though the book wasn’t released until the leaves were turning, it’s seasonally a summer read. The previous books in the series are “Talking Pictures” as the inaugural read, and then “The Last Aria.” “Sonoma’s Gold” is the most recent addition.
“It was wonderful and a great experience,” she said about working on the book. “It really was an elegant acquiescence.”
For more information on Podsiadlo’s books and how to get your hands on them, visit her website, www.theoperasingingchef.com.
